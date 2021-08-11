OMNIQ to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), an object identification company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to the Supply Chain Automation, Traffic Management, Public Safety and Safe City markets, announced today that management will present at:

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 10:45 am ET

Link: https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events/virtual-microcap-conference- ...



To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or james@haydenir.com.

About omniQ Corp.

omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

omniQ's customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

omniQ recently announced the closing of its acquisition of 51% of the capital stock of Dangot. omniQ has an option to purchase the remaining 49% of the capital stock. Dangot is an Israeli based leader in providing innovative technologies including: frictionless automated order processing & digital payment processing products for the retail, fast food and parking markets; integrated work stations for physicians, drug delivery and blood tests; robotics for smart warehouses; point of sales, self-check in management, and other state of the art solutions.