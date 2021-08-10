checkAd

Parks! America, Inc. Reports Q3 Fiscal 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 22:30  |   |   |   

Q3 and YTD F21 reported attendance based sales increase 19.4% and 71.9%, respectivelyComparable 13-week and 40-week attendance based sales increase 6.3% and 41.1%, respectivelyYTD Net Income $2,032,816, an increase of $1,045,944PINE MOUNTAIN, GA / …

  • Q3 and YTD F21 reported attendance based sales increase 19.4% and 71.9%, respectively
  • Comparable 13-week and 40-week attendance based sales increase 6.3% and 41.1%, respectively
  • YTD Net Income $2,032,816, an increase of $1,045,944

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Parks! America, Inc. (OTC PINK:PRKA), today announced the results for its third fiscal quarter and nine months ended July 4, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

The fiscal quarters of July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020 each comprised 13 weeks. However, given the forward shift in our 2021 fiscal year calendar, in addition to reported sales comparisons, we will provide 13-week comparable sales. Given our Parks were closed for the majority of April 2020 and experienced significant attendance gains starting in May 2020, this calendar shift has a significant impact on our third quarter comparable 13-week attendance based net sales.

Total net sales for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2021 were $3,874,100, an increase of $653,892, compared to $3,220,208 for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020. Attendance based net sales were $3,823,862, an increase of $620,335 or 19.4%, and animal sales increased by $33,557. On a comparable 13-week basis, attendance based net sale increased by $226,279 or 6.3%.

The Company reported net income of $1,266,833, or $0.02 per basic share and fully diluted share, for its fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2021, compared to a net income of $1,266,175, or $0.02 per basic share and fully diluted share, for its fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020, resulting in a net increase of $658. The increase in the Company's third fiscal quarter net income is primarily attributable to higher attendance based net sales, a gain on extinguishment of debt and lower income taxes, largely offset by higher cost of sales, and higher compensation, advertising, and general operating expenses, as well as higher interest expense.

Nine Months Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Total net sales for the nine months ended July 4, 2021 were $8,577,482, an increase of $3,618,832, compared to $4,958,650 for the nine months ended June 28, 2020. Attendance based net sales were $8,451,070, an increase of $3,533,613 or 71.9%, and animal sales increased by $85,219. On a pro forma basis, assuming our Texas Park was acquired at the beginning of our 2020 fiscal year, our attendance based net sales increased by $2,879,421 or 51.7%, and animal sales increased by $84,019.

The Company's 2021 fiscal year will be comprised of 53-weeks, compared to its 2020 fiscal year which was comprised of 52-weeks. The extra week in the Company's 2021 fiscal year occurred in the first fiscal quarter. On a pro forma basis, for the comparable 40-weeks ended July 4, 2021, our attendance based net sales increased by $2,460,919 or 41.1%.

The Company reported net income of $2,032,816, or $0.03 per basic share and fully diluted share, for the nine months ended July 4, 2021, compared to a net income of $986,872 or $0.01 per basic share and per fully diluted share, for the nine month period ended June 28, 2020, resulting in a net increase of $1,045,944. The increase in the Company's net income for the first nine months of its 2021 fiscal year is primarily attributable to higher attendance based net sales, higher animal sales, lower professional fees, and gains on extinguishment of debt, partially offset by higher cost of sales, and higher compensation, advertising, depreciation, insurance and general operating expenses, as well as higher interest and income tax expenses.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On June 18, 2021, we entered into a new $1,950,000, seven-year term loan (the "2021 Term Loan") with Synovus Bank ("Synovus"), at an annual interest rate of 3.75%. The 2021 Term Loan replaced our 2018 borrowing facility with Synovus Bank, which included a term loan with an original principal amount of $1,600,000 at 5.00% and a $350,000 line of credit at 4.75%. The net additional borrowing on the 2021 Term Loan was $930,222 and the line of credit was not renewed. Combined with available cash, we used the incremental proceeds from the 2021 Term Loan to paydown $1,000,000 of the 2020 Term Loan used to finance our Texas Park acquisition, which has a 5.00% annual interest rate. In aggregate, this refinancing will generate approximately $24,375 in annual interest savings.

The Company had working capital of $5,004,347 as of July 4, 2021, compared to $3,856,455 as of September 27, 2020 and $2,815,318 as of June 28, 2020. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 0.42 to 1.0 as of July 4, 2021, compared to 0.60 to 1.0 as of September 27, 2020 and 0.71 to 1.0 as June 28, 2020.

Conclusion

"I remain very encouraged with the ongoing performance of each of our Parks," commented Dale Van Voorhis, Chairman and CEO. "We again set records for net sales and net income through the first three quarters of our 2021 fiscal year.

"As noted in our second quarter investor update, the final 22 weeks of our 2021 fiscal year, May through September, present very challenging year-over-year attendance based sales comps," noted Mr. Van Voorhis. "Our attendance based net sales declined 25.9% for the first 13 weeks of that period. For the first four weeks of our fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, the decline moderated to 18.6%. For added perspective, in comparison to the 2019 fiscal year comparable pre-COVID-19 periods, the 2021 fiscal year combined attendance based net sales for our Georgia and Missouri Parks increased 43.0% and 39.5%, respectively. While difficult to predict with precision, based on these trends, we anticipate 13-week comparable attendance based sales for the fourth quarter of our 2021 fiscal year to decline in the range of 15% to 25% relative to the fourth quarter of our 2020 fiscal year.

"Overall, our Company has never been in better shape and is very well positioned for the future. This is evidenced by the 2021 refinancing completed with Synovus in June 2021, taking advantage of our strong financial performance to paydown higher interest rate debt, thereby lowering our annual interest expense. On June 29, 2021, we paid off the Aggieland Seller Note as scheduled. Our debt-to-equity ratio as of July 4, 2021 was 0.42 compared to 0.71 as of June 28, 2020, a significant reduction in one year. After all this, we still have nearly $6.0 million of cash on hand. We are developing capital plans for our 2022 fiscal year, which preliminarily include the beginning of significant capital investments at our Georgia Park, envisioned to take place over the next three to five years. We hope to provide details regarding those capital investments when we announce our 2021 fiscal year results later this fall.

"Finally, I want to continue to thank the teams at each our Parks, as they work hard to continue to navigate these challenging times and provide our guests with an outstanding wild animal safari experience. As always, we encourage our current and future investors to come out and have a memorable experience at any one of our Parks."

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional theme parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, as well as the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan/College Station, Texas, which was acquired on April 27, 2020.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2020, is available on the Company's website, http://www.animalsafari.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements; actual results or outcomes could differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: general market conditions, adverse weather, and industry competition. Additional risks have been added to the Company's business by the near-term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of its Parks, including customers perceptions of engaging in the activities involved in visiting its Parks, its ability to hire and retain associates in light of the issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ability to maintain sufficient cash to fund operations due to the potential negative impact on its revenues associated with disruptions in demand as a result of the pandemic. The Company believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, however it can give no assurances that such expectations will be realized, and actual results could differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. A further description of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the Company's annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2020.

Contact: Todd R. White
Chief Financial Officer
(706) 663-8744
todd.white@animalsafari.com

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended July 4, 2021 and June 28, 2020

     

 
  For the three months ended     For the nine months ended    

 
  July 4, 2021     June 28, 2020     July 4, 2021     June 28, 2020    
Net sales
  3,823,862     3,203,527     8,451,070     4,917,457    
Sale of animals
    50,238       16,681       126,412       41,193    
Total net sales
    3,874,100       3,220,208       8,577,482       4,958,650    

 
                                 
Cost of sales
    496,406       288,400       1,066,253       538,165    
Selling, general and administrative
    1,514,013       1,032,128       4,251,507       2,646,973    
Depreciation and amortization
    183,883       150,833       523,890       385,833    
Tornado damage insurance recovery
    -       -       -       (24,373    
Loss on disposal of operating assets
    10,320       -       41,041       -    
Income from operations
    1,669,478       1,748,847       2,694,791       1,412,052    

 
                                 
Other income, net
    16,996       3,293       44,315       18,797    
Gain on extinguishment of debt
    64,617       -       189,988       -    
Interest expense
    (91,958 )     (64,165 )     (267,578 )     (99,077    
Income before income taxes
    1,659,133       1,687,975       2,661,516       1,331,772    

 
                                 
Income tax provision
    392,300       421,800       628,700       344,900    
Net income
  1,266,833     1,266,175     2,032,816     986,872    

 
                                 
Income per share - basic and diluted
  0.02     0.02     0.03     0.01    

 
                                 
Weighted average shares
                                 
outstanding (in 000's) - basic and diluted
    75,124       75,021       75,084       74,945    
                                   

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ATTENDANCE BASED NET SALES BY PARK

 
  Reported  
 
  For the three months ended     For the nine months ended  
 
 

July 4, 2021

   

June 28, 2021

   

July 4, 2021

 

Fiscal 2020

 
Georgia
  2,716,847     2,375,477     5,846,750   3,884,586  
Missouri
    618,185       451,260       1,151,012     656,081  
Texas
    488,830       376,790       1,453,308     376,790  
Total attendance based sales
  3,823,862     3,203,527     8,451,070   4,917,457  
  Comparable Weeks
 

13-weeks ended

   

40-weeks ended

 

 

July 4, 2021

   

July 5, 2020

   

July 4, 2021

 

July 5, 2020

 
Georgia
  2,716,847     2,653,621     5,846,750   4,180,106  
Missouri
    618,185       507,189       1,151,012     719,079  
Texas
    488,830       436,773       1,453,308     1,090,966  
Total attendance based sales
  3,823,862     3,597,583     8,451,070   5,990,151  

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of July 4, 2021, September 27, 2020 and June 28, 2020

     

 
  July 4, 2021     September 27, 2020     June 28, 2020    
ASSETS
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
Cash
  5,959,859     5,505,716     3,731,533    
Accounts receivable
    14,822       -       -    
Inventory
    361,418       200,891       203,721    
Prepaid expenses
    73,290       148,732       162,925    
Total current assets
    6,409,389       5,855,339       4,098,179    

 
                         
Property and equipment, net
    13,936,038       13,654,800       13,827,671    
Intangible assets, net
    10,966       -       -    
Other assets
    15,974       12,144       12,144    
Total assets
  20,372,367     19,522,283     17,937,994    

 
                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
                         
Liabilities
                         
Accounts payable
  210,146     178,485     73,272    
Other current liabilities
    529,877       599,390       855,164    
Current portion of long-term debt, net
    665,019       1,221,009       354,425    
Total current liabilities
    1,405,042       1,998,884       1,282,861    

 
                         
Long-term debt, net
    5,163,503       5,797,392       6,709,723    
Total liabilities
    6,568,545       7,796,276       7,992,584    

 
                         
Stockholders' equity
                         
Common stock
    75,124       75,021       75,021    
Capital in excess of par
    4,934,212       4,889,316       4,889,316    
Treasury stock
    (3,250 )     (3,250 )     (3,250 )  
Retained earnings
    8,797,736       6,764,920       4,984,323    
Total stockholders' equity
    13,803,822       11,726,007       9,945,410    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  20,372,367     19,522,283     17,937,994    
                           

SOURCE: Parks! America, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659247/Parks-America-Inc-Reports-Q3-Fiscal- ...

Parks America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parks! America, Inc. Reports Q3 Fiscal 2021 Results Q3 and YTD F21 reported attendance based sales increase 19.4% and 71.9%, respectivelyComparable 13-week and 40-week attendance based sales increase 6.3% and 41.1%, respectivelyYTD Net Income $2,032,816, an increase of $1,045,944PINE MOUNTAIN, GA / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Notices in Terms of Section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Timberline Provides Exploration and Corporate Updates
SolGold PLC Announces Regional Exploration Update - Sharug
First 2021 Drill-Hole at Elizabeth Includes ‘Bonanza’ Gold
Emgold Closes Final Tranche of a Flow-Through Private Placement
Phoenix Motorcars to Showcase Electric Shuttle Bus, Truck and EV Charging Solutions at ACT Expo
CORRECTION: Former 2x New York Yankees World Series Champion Jim Leyritz To Appear On "Krush House" ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...