checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.08.2021, 22:30  |  147   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST

11-Aug-2021 / 22:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") provides the following update on the interim extension option request granted today.

SIHNV has today obtained confirmation that the necessary approvals have been granted by the Simple Majority Guarantee Creditors under the Umbrella Agreement (as defined below) allowing for extensions by 12 months until 31 December 2022 to the final "Maturity Date" and/or "Termination Date" under the Steinhoff Finance Documents (as defined below).

Steinhoff refers to (1) the umbrella agreement dated 12 August 2019 between SIHNV, the Umbrella Agent and certain other Agents as amended and restated on 5 February 2021 (the "Umbrella Agreement"); and (2) the "Interim Extension Option Request" as defined in and provided under clause 17 of the Umbrella Agreement.

The Interim Extension Option Request permitted SIHNV to seek a 12 month extension to final "Maturity Dates" and/or "Termination Dates" even if the global settlement proposal has not been implemented. The Interim Extension is separate to the extension by 6 months to 30 June 2023 which will occur automatically once the settlement effective date of the Steinhoff global settlement occurs. That extension to the 30 June 2023 is capable of extension up to a further 6 months subject to a separate financial creditor consent.

Seite 1 von 3
Steinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Steinhoff International
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST 11-Aug-2021 / 22:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Modern Plant Based Foods schließt Großhandelsvereinbarung mit KeHE Distributors ab.
Compleo bekennt sich zum United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem ersten Halbjahr und erfolgreichem Krisenmanagement in den ...
EQS-Adhoc: VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:20 UhrNotices in Terms of Section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrDGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:30 UhrDGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:20 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
02.08.21Anzeige: Triumph Gold, Steinhoff, Meyer Burger – Pennystock-Power fürs Depot!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
23.07.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the nine months ended 30 June 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN INCREASED SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.07.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading Announcement
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten