11-Aug-2021 / 22:30 CET/CEST

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") provides the following update on the interim extension option request granted today.

SIHNV has today obtained confirmation that the necessary approvals have been granted by the Simple Majority Guarantee Creditors under the Umbrella Agreement (as defined below) allowing for extensions by 12 months until 31 December 2022 to the final "Maturity Date" and/or "Termination Date" under the Steinhoff Finance Documents (as defined below).

Steinhoff refers to (1) the umbrella agreement dated 12 August 2019 between SIHNV, the Umbrella Agent and certain other Agents as amended and restated on 5 February 2021 (the "Umbrella Agreement"); and (2) the "Interim Extension Option Request" as defined in and provided under clause 17 of the Umbrella Agreement.

The Interim Extension Option Request permitted SIHNV to seek a 12 month extension to final "Maturity Dates" and/or "Termination Dates" even if the global settlement proposal has not been implemented. The Interim Extension is separate to the extension by 6 months to 30 June 2023 which will occur automatically once the settlement effective date of the Steinhoff global settlement occurs. That extension to the 30 June 2023 is capable of extension up to a further 6 months subject to a separate financial creditor consent.