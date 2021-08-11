Knowles Continues its Commitment to Gender Diversity in Engineering

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced it has committed $160,000 this year as a part of its multiyear commitment to the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) College of Engineering to support female engineering students. Knowles’ donation helps support the enrollment and academic success of female students pursuing STEM degrees.

“Knowles is fully committed to advancing the growth of women in the workplace and increasing the representation of women in engineering. Increasing the pipeline of women graduating with engineering and other STEM related degrees is core to driving gender diversity,” said Jeffrey Niew, President and CEO of Knowles.