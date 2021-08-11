checkAd

W. R. Grace Holdings LLC Announces Pricing of $1,155 Million of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2029

W. R. Grace Holdings LLC (“Holdings”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Standard Industries Holdings Inc. (“Standard”), today announced the pricing of its offering of $1,155 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Senior Notes”). Subject to customary closing conditions, Holdings anticipates that the offering of the Senior Notes will be completed on August 25, 2021. Holdings intends to use the proceeds of the offering, which will initially be held in escrow, to pay a portion of the consideration for the anticipated combination (the “Merger”) of Holdings and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) (“Grace”), repay certain outstanding indebtedness of Grace and its subsidiaries and pay related fees and expenses. There can be no assurance that the proposed offering of the Senior Notes will be completed.

The offering of the Senior Notes will be made in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not and will not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase with respect to any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale of the Senior Notes or any other securities will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Senior Notes and related note guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction.

About W. R. Grace Holdings LLC

Holdings is a Delaware limited liability company and was formed on April 22, 2021 solely for the purpose of engaging in the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 26, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the “Merger Agreement”), and has not engaged in any business activities other than in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and arranging of the equity and debt financing in connection with the Merger.

