W. R. Grace Holdings LLC Announces Pricing of $1,155 Million of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2029

W. R. Grace Holdings LLC (“Holdings”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Standard Industries Holdings Inc. (“Standard”), today announced the pricing of its offering of $1,155 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Senior Notes”). Subject to customary closing conditions, Holdings anticipates that the offering of the Senior Notes will be completed on August 25, 2021. Holdings intends to use the proceeds of the offering, which will initially be held in escrow, to pay a portion of the consideration for the anticipated combination (the “Merger”) of Holdings and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) (“Grace”), repay certain outstanding indebtedness of Grace and its subsidiaries and pay related fees and expenses. There can be no assurance that the proposed offering of the Senior Notes will be completed.

About W. R. Grace Holdings LLC

Holdings is a Delaware limited liability company and was formed on April 22, 2021 solely for the purpose of engaging in the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 26, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the “Merger Agreement”), and has not engaged in any business activities other than in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and arranging of the equity and debt financing in connection with the Merger.