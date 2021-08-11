checkAd

Wesdome Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Kiena Mill Successfully Restarted

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces second quarter (“Q2 2021”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “Strong gold production in the second quarter of 30,375 ounces drove significant improvement in cost performance. Cash costs of $814 per ounce (US$663) and AISC of $1,240 (US$1,009), a decrease of 24% and 17% respectively over Q1 2021. H1 2021 production of 52,939 ounces, and cash costs of US$745 per ounce and AISC of US$1,085 per ounce has us well positioned to deliver on both our production and cost guidance for the year at Eagle River Mine Complex (92,000 – 105,000 ounces at cash costs of US$680 – 770 and AISC of US$980 – 1,090). Cash margins also improved quarter on quarter with $40.1 million earned in Q2 compared to $21.8 million in Q1. Cash position increased to $67.8 million compared to $63.9 million in the previous quarter.

During Q2, there were some one-time non-cash items which impacted net income. After announcing a restart of operations at Kiena on May 26, we recorded an impairment reversal charge of $58.6 million pre-tax ($36.3 million after-tax), as well, we had an after-tax gain on the disposal of the Moss Lake mineral properties of $34.5 million. Consequently, net income was $87.8 million, or $0.63 per share. Net income adjusted for these one-off items was $17.0 million, or $0.12 per share.

As a result of the above items and also due to a higher capital spending rate at Kiena, free cash outflow for the quarter was $9.1 million. A total of $24.1M was spent at Kiena in Q2 in preparation for the production restart that was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company late in May. This decision was based on the positive outcome of the independent Pre-Feasibility Study published earlier this year. The investment includes $13.7 of mine development and restart costs, $7.2M on mobile and fixed equipment purchases, including headframe bin repairs and hoist system upgrades. As a result of the preparatory work the mill was restarted on July 12, and has been successfully processing S50 ore since then. As well, work is underway to prepare the A Zone for its first production stope starting in August, slightly ahead of schedule. In addition, $3.2M was spent in surface and underground exploration, which has confirmed the discovery of the new footwall zone in the Kiena Deep.”

Key operating and financial highlights of the Q2 2021 results include:

  • Gold production of 30,375 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 21% increase over the same period in the previous year (Q2 2020: 25,142 ounces):
    • Eagle River Underground 63,057 tonnes at a head grade of 15.1 grams per tonne for 29,836 ounces produced, 24% increase over the previous year (Q2 2020: 24,117 ounces).
    • Mishi Open Pit 9,347 tonnes at a head grade of 2.4 g/t Au for 539 ounces produced (Q2 2020: 1,026 ounces).
  • Revenue of $63.9 million, a 17% increase over the previous year (Q2 2020: $54.8 million).
  • Ounces sold were 28,500 at an average sales price of $2,239/oz (Q2 2020: 23,140 ounces at an average price of $2,365/oz).
  • Cash margin1 of $40.6 million, a 18.0% increase over Q2 2020 (Q2 2020 - $34.3 million).
  • Operating cash flow of $26.9 million or $0.19 per share1 as compared to $30.3 million or $0.22 per share for the same period in 2020.
  • Free cash outflow of $9.1 million, net of an investment of $24.1 million in Kiena, or ($0.07) per share1 (Q2 2020: free cash flow of $17.8 million or $0.13 per share).
  • Net income of $87.8 million or $0.63 per share (Q2 2020: $16.1 million or $0.12 per share) and Net income (adjusted)1 of $17.0 million or $0.12 per share (Q2 2020: $16.1 million or $0.12 per share).
  • Cash position increased to $67.8 million compared to $63.9 million in the previous quarter.
  • Cash costs1 of $814/oz or US$663/oz, an 8% decrease over the same period in 2020 (Q2 2020: $882/oz or US$637/oz).
  • All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,240/oz or US$1,009/oz, a 2% increase over the same period in 2020 (Q2 2020: $1,218/oz or US$879/oz), due to higher sustaining capital, corporate and general expenses and lease payments, which was partially offset by a 23% increase in ounces sold.
  1. Refer to the Company’s 2021 Second Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.


Production and Exploration Highlights 		Achievements
Eagle River
  • The Eagle River underground ore production increased to 693 tpd in Q2 2021 due to the ventilation system upgrade that occurred in the previous quarter, which included the development of the 640 m ramp to provide a connection with the main ramp, a new ventilation raise underground, and the installation of a second fan on surface. Operational efficiencies have also contributed positively.
  • Definition drilling and initial sill development continues at the Falcon Zone, which will provide an opportunity to assess the gold mineralization of the Falcon Zone in the volcanic rocks. The Company is continuing to develop and explore the 311 West Zone along the western margin of the mine diorite. The zone has transitioned from the diorite into the adjacent mafic volcanics, again highlighting the potential of the volcanic rocks to host gold mineralization, similar to that observed at the neighbouring Falcon 7 zone.
  • Surface drilling is ongoing both east and west of the mine to follow up on anomalous values returned from regional drilling program in 2020.
Kiena
  • The Preliminary Feasibility Study (“PFS”) was completed in Q2 2021 and based on the positive results the operations will restart in H2 2021. Mineral reserves are over 1.5M tonnes at a head grade of 11.89 g/t for a total of 602,000 ounces. Remaining mineral resources (exclusive of mineral reserves) for the Kiena Complex total 0.6M tonnes grading 7.6 g/t Au totaling 156,500 ounces of gold and remaining inferred resources totaling 3.4 million tonnes grading 5.9 g/t Au for 649, 200 ounces.
  • The reconciliation of the A zone bulk sample that was processed in Q4 2020 recovered 6% more gold than the MRE with a feed grade of 15.7 g/t Au versus model grade of 14.7 g/t Au. Total gold produced from the 7,032 tonnes milled was 3,479 ounces with gold recovery in the Kiena mill of 98.2%
  • The new Footwall Zone was initially announced in March of this year. To date, the Footwall Zone is defined by new intersections of gold mineralization located within a 50 metre (‘m’) wide corridor adjacent to the footwall of A2 Zone. The Footwall Zone corridor remains open laterally and down plunge. The location of new gold intercepts in recent holes suggest that the Footwall Zone extends over 300 m along plunge. The deepest hole returned 41.2 g/t Au (uncapped) over 51.2 m core length.
  • The discovery of the high-grade Footwall Zone could have significant positive impacts on the resources, the ounces per vertical metre, and the overall project economics. This drilling highlights the potential to add ounces not only in this area but illustrates the untested potential of the entire gold system around the Kiena mine. This footwall zone will be one of the zones of focus for the continuing drilling.
  • Ongoing drilling also continues to better define and expand the Kiena Deep A Zone predominantly along the lateral extensions of the zone. The high grades intersected will be included in future resource updates. Hole 6750 returned 122.1 g/t Au over 7.5 m core length (26.7 g/t Au capped, 4.7 m true width).
  • Surface drilling is ongoing with a 42,000 m drilling program. These initial targets are located along the Marbenite Fault (within 1.5 km from Kiena Mine Complex).
  • Wesdome purchased the Tarmac Gold Property from Globex Mining Enterprises. The Property consists of 6 claims covering 94 hectares located entirely within Wesdome’s Kiena Mine Complex and less than 2 kilometers northeast of the Kiena underground mine, all located beneath Lac De Montigny.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

Wesdome Gold Mines 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109
International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272
Conference ID: 9491665
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xxgwkhek
The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

Webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 92,000 – 105,000 ounces per year. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Québec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill, and a restart of operations was announced on May 26, 2021. The Company has completed a PFS in support of the production restart decision. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 140.0 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:
     
Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
President and CEO   VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029   416-360-3743 ext. 2025
duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com   lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com
     
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

                     
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Operating data                    
Milling (tonnes)                    
Eagle River   63,057     42,349     116,596     98,223  
Mishi   9,347     13,721     26,567     24,768  
Throughput 2   72,404     56,070     143,163     122,991  
Head grades (g/t)                    
Eagle River   15.1     18.1     14.1     15.8  
Mishi   2.4     2.9     2.4     2.7  
Recovery (%)                    
Eagle River   97.4     97.9     97.3     97.6  
Mishi   76.1     79.8     81.9     77.8  
Production (ounces)                    
Eagle River   29,836     24,117     51,232     48,574  
Mishi   539     1,026     1,707     1,690  
Total gold produced 2   30,375     25,142     52,939     50,264  
Total gold sales (ounces)   28,500     23,140     50,957     49,640  
                     
Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1                
Average realized price $ 2,239   $ 2,365   $ 2,232   $ 2,257  
Cash costs   814     882     930     1,009  
Cash margin $ 1,425   $ 1,483   $ 1,302   $ 1,248  
All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 1,240   $ 1,218   $ 1,353   $ 1,327  
                     
Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 324   $ 331   $ 330   $ 383  
                     
Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate   1.2282     1.3853     1.247     1.3651  
                     
Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 663   $ 637   $ 745   $ 739  
All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,009   $ 879   $ 1,085   $ 972  
                     
Financial Data                    
Cash margin 1 $ 40,590   $ 34,304   $ 62,366   $ 61,923  
Net income $ 87,807   $ 16,097   $ 94,910   $ 27,610  
Net income adjusted 1 $ 17,028   $ 16,097   $ 24,131   $ 27,610  
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1 $ 32,812   $ 30,347   $ 51,474   $ 55,761  
Operating cash flow $ 26,875   $ 30,348   $ 48,908   $ 63,839  
Free cash flow $ (9,131 ) $ 17,793   $ (9,032 ) $ 34,527  
Per share data                    
Net income $ 0.63   $ 0.12   $ 0.68   $ 0.20  
Adjusted net income 1 $ 0.12   $ 0.12   $ 0.17   $ 0.20  
Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.19   $ 0.22   $ 0.35   $ 0.46  
Free cash flow 1 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.13   $ (0.06 ) $ 0.25  
                     

 

  1. Refer to the Company’s 2021 Second Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.
  2. Totals for tonnage and gold ounces information may not add due to rounding.


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

       
   As at June
30, 2021 		  As at December
31, 2020
Assets      
Current      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,799   $ 63,480
Receivables and prepaids   10,997     8,974
Share consideration receivable   4,882     -
Inventories   16,761     12,451
Total current assets   100,439     84,905
       
Restricted cash   657     657
Deferred financing costs   938     827
Mining properties, plant and equipment   193,641     128,670
Mines under development   151,651     -
Exploration properties   15,202     143,524
Share consideration receivable   13,265     -
Investment in associate   19,466     -
Total assets $ 495,259   $ 358,583
       
Liabilities      
Current      
Payables and accruals $ 23,088   $ 21,123
Income and mining tax payable   3,466     3,481
Current portion of lease liabilities   6,744     5,901
Total current liabilities   33,298     30,505
       
Lease liabilities   6,465     5,604
Deferred income and mining tax liabilities   73,198     37,354
Decommissioning provisions   21,794     22,270
Total liabilities   134,755     95,733
       
Equity      
Equity attributable to owners of the Company      
Capital stock   182,144     179,540
Contributed surplus   6,612     6,472
Retained earnings   171,748     76,838
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company   360,504     262,850
  $ 495,259   $ 358,583
       

 


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
               
Revenues $ 63,881     $ 54,772     $ 109,854     $ 112,104  
Cost of sales   (29,774 )     (26,826 )     (60,038 )     (64,416 )
Gross profit   34,107       27,946       49,816       47,688  
               
Other expenses              
Corporate and general   2,841       1,805       5,232       3,776  
Stock-based compensation   1,203       1,340       1,513       1,744  
Reversal of impairment charges   (58,563 )     -       (58,563 )     -  
Write-down of exploration properties   3,113       -       3,113       -  
    (51,406 )     3,145       (48,705 )     5,520  
               
Operating income   85,513       24,801       98,521       42,168  
               
Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties   39,143       -       39,143       -  
Interest expense   (271 )     (284 )     (530 )     (539 )
Accretion of decommissioning provisions   (124 )     (52 )     (234 )     (177 )
Share of loss of associate   (89 )     -       (89 )     -  
Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable   (8 )     -       (8 )     -  
Other income (expenses)   (400 )     (204 )     (703 )     91  
Income before income and mining taxes   123,764       24,261       136,100       41,543  
               
Income and mining tax expense              
Current   4,250       1,769       5,346       4,039  
Deferred   31,707       6,395       35,844       9,894  
    35,957       8,164       41,190       13,933  
               
Net income and total              
comprehensive income $ 87,807     $ 16,097     $ 94,910     $ 27,610  
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.63     $ 0.12     $ 0.68     $ 0.20  
Diluted $ 0.62     $ 0.11     $ 0.67     $ 0.19  
               
Weighted average number of common              
shares (000s)              
Basic   139,754       138,918       139,587       138,691  
Diluted   142,630       142,430       142,454       142,227  
               

 


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Total Equity
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

                   
  Capital     Contributed   Retained     Total
  Stock     Surplus   Earnings     Equity
                   
Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 174,789     $ 5,590     $ 26,123     $ 206,502  
Net income for the period ended                  
June 30, 2020   -       -       27,610       27,610  
Exercise of options   1,782       -       -       1,782  
Value attributed to options exercised   825       (825 )     -       -  
Value attributed to RSUs exercised   577       (577 )     -       -  
Stock-based compensation   -       1,744       -       1,744  
Balance, June 30, 2020 $ 177,973     $ 5,932     $ 53,733     $ 237,638  
                   
                   
Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 179,540     $ 6,472     $ 76,838     $ 262,850  
Net income for the period ended                  
June 30, 2021   -       -       94,910       94,910  
Exercise of options   1,231       -       -       1,231  
Value attributed to options exercised   587       (587 )     -       -  
Value attributed to RSUs exercised   786       (786 )     -       -  
Stock-based compensation   -       1,513       -       1,513  
Balance, June 30, 2021 $ 182,144     $ 6,612     $ 171,748     $ 360,504  
                   


Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

       
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
               
Operating Activities              
Net income $ 87,807     $ 16,097     $ 94,910     $ 27,610  
Depreciation and depletion   6,483       5,802       12,550       13,679  
Stock-based compensation   1,203       1,340       1,513       1,744  
Accretion of decommissioning provisions   124       52       234       177  
Deferred income and mining tax expense   31,707       6,395       35,844       9,894  
Amortization of deferred financing cost   119       102       224       164  
Interest expense   271       284       530       539  
Reversal of impairment charges   (58,563 )     -       (58,563 )     -  
Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties   (39,143 )     -       (39,143 )     -  
Write down of exploration properties   3,113       -       3,113       -  
Share of loss of associate   89       -       89       -  
Fair value adjustment on share consideration   8       -       8       -  
receivable              
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on lease financing   (50 )     (236 )     (79 )     184  
    33,168       29,836       51,230       53,991  
Net changes in non-cash working capital   (1,131 )     512       3,039       11,168  
Mining and income tax paid   (5,162 )     -       (5,361 )     (1,320 )
Net cash from operating activities   26,875       30,348       48,908       63,839  
               
Financing Activities              
Exercise of options   910       1,100       1,231       1,782  
Deferred financing costs   (95 )     (99 )     (334 )     (198 )
Repayment of borrowings   -       -       -       (3,636 )
Repayment of lease liabilities   (1,884 )     (1,152 )     (3,400 )     (2,209 )
Interest paid   (271 )     (284 )     (530 )     (539 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (1,340 )     (435 )     (3,033 )     (4,800 )
               
Investing Activities              
Additions to mining properties   (10,050 )     (5,445 )     (17,873 )     (11,991 )
Additions to mines under development   (12,704 )     -       (13,400 )     -  
Additions to exploration properties   (11,368 )     (5,958 )     (23,267 )     (15,112 )
Cash proceeds on sale of Moss Lake, net   11,762       -       11,762       -  
of transaction costs              
Net changes in non-cash working capital   740       (1,175 )     1,222       (860 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (21,620 )     (12,578 )     (41,556 )     (27,963 )
               
Increase in cash and cash equivalents   3,915       17,335       4,319       31,076  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period   63,884       49,398       63,480       35,657  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 67,799     $ 66,733     $ 67,799     $ 66,733  
               
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:              
Cash $ 67,799     $ 66,733     $ 67,799     $ 66,733  
Term deposits   -       -       -       -  
  $ 67,799     $ 66,733     $ 67,799     $ 66,733  

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7a95385-47d1-4cea-b2ec- ... 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wesdome Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Kiena Mill Successfully Restarted TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces second quarter (“Q2 2021”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Mr. Duncan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Taboola Beats Q2 Guidance, Raises Expectations for Rest Of The Year and 2022
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board