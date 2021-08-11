Search Minerals Enters Letter of Intent to Purchase 2.5% NSR on Properties Held in Their Critical Rare Earth District in SE Labrador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“ Search ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to purchase a 2.5% Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”) from B&A Minerals Limited (“B&A”) for 15,000,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company. The transaction will also include some property transfers between the interested parties. The 15,000,000 common shares will be restricted and released over 24 months, with 25% being released every 6 months following the signing of the definitive agreement. The parties will now start negotiating a definitive agreement for the proposed transactions which, once signed, will supersede the LOI.

B&A current holds a 3% NSR Royalty (“Royalty”) over the licenses contained in a large portion of the Company’s Critical Rare Earth Element District in SE Labrador. Upon closing of the transactions contemplated in the LOI, B&A will retain 0.5% NSR on the remaining consolidated 3 licenses including the Foxtrot project, along with our prospects of Fox Meadow, Silver Fox, Awesome Fox and up to 20 other prospects. The Company had the option to purchase 2% of the Royalty for $2,000,000 as per the 2009 B&A Mining Option Agreement (“Option Agreement”). Pursuant to the terms of the LOI Search will exercise that right along with the purchase of an additional 0.5% of the Royalty.

Also, for greater certainty, the 2009 Mining Option Agreement between B&A and Search will, once the definitive agreement is signed, be fully discharged without any further existing or future contractual obligations.

Property Transfers

As part of the Royalty purchase, B&A and Search have agreed to transfer some licenses between the interested parties. Please see attached map which shows the claims to be transferred to each applicable party.

B&A and associates will transfer the following Licenses which are in the proximity of the Company’s Fox Meadow prospect: Fox Meadow area (027318M, 032539M, part of 027599M and part of 027429M) and Deep Fox area (027447M). These licenses will be included in the updated NSR registration and be subject to the existing 0.5% NSR. Search will grant B&A the quarry/gem rights on the above 4 licenses transferred in the Fox Meadow area only after Search has explored/developed those licenses in exchange for a 3% NSR or similar form of royalty.