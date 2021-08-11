Nyxoah to Release First Half 2021 Financial Results on August 31 and Host Earnings Conference Call on September 1, 2021

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. - August 11, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that it will release financial results for the first half of 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, after the US markets close. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, beginning at 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 260-3718 for US, 0800 73264 for Belgium, or (929) 517-0938 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 7468474. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.nyxoah.com/ .