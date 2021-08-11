Triton International Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series E Preference Shares
August 11, 2021 -- Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) (the “Company” or “Triton”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 7,000,000 of the Company's 5.75% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Series E Preference Shares”) for gross proceeds of $175,000,000.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the purchase of containers, the repurchase of outstanding common shares, the payment of dividends, and the repayment or repurchase of outstanding indebtedness. The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and a related prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting:
BofA Securities, Inc.
Attn: Prospectus Department
200 North College Street, 3rd Floor
NC1-004-03-43
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
(800) 294-1322
dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, New York 11717
(800) 831-9146
prospectus@citi.com
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Attn: Prospectus Department
180 Varick Street
New York, NY 10014
(866) 718-1649
prospectus@morganstanley.com
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
Attn: Transaction Management
200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10281
(866) 375-6829
rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com
UBS Securities LLC
Attn: Prospectus Department
1285 Avenue of the Americas
New York, New York 10019
(888) 827-7275
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare