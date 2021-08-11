checkAd

Finance of America Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 22:40  |  19   |   |   

Finance of America Companies Inc., (“Finance of America” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FOA), a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Completed the business combination with Replay Acquisition Corp. on April 1, 2021 (the “Business Combination”)
  • Total revenues were $389 million compared to $465 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $508 million in the prior quarter
  • Year to date, the company has shown substantial growth in revenue across all business segments compared to the first six months of 2020
  • Net loss totaled $15 million, or $(0.05) Diluted EPS on an if-converted basis, compared to net income of $146 million, or $0.78 per share on an if-converted basis, in the second quarter of 2020 and $124 million, or $0.63 per share on an if-converted basis, in the prior quarter
  • Adjusted Net Income* totaled $57 million compared to adjusted net income of $110 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $107 million in the prior quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $87 million compared to $153 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $154 million in the prior quarter
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share* of $0.30 compared to $0.58 in the second quarter of 2020 and $0.56 in the prior quarter
  • Book equity of $2,379 million or $12.44 per diluted share

*See the sections titled “Reconciliation to GAAP” and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other important disclosures.

“Second quarter results demonstrated the power of Finance of America’s diversified platform,” stated Patricia Cook, Chief Executive Officer. “While the broader industry trends led to lower mortgage origination volumes and reduced gain on sale margins, continued strength across our other businesses partially offset the impact of mortgage revenue declines. Our diversified consumer lending platform that spans mortgages, reverse mortgages and commercial loans distributed across retail, third-party brokers, and digital direct-to-consumer channels remains a key differentiator. In addition, our Lender Services business continued to contribute significant levels of fee income despite the slowdown in mortgage volumes.

“Our market leading Reverse Originations segment generated strong growth in earnings contribution in the second quarter. Importantly, the Reverse business is less correlated to the direction of interest rates than the forward mortgage market, and we believe the segment is well positioned to generate strong and sustainable growth. Baby boomers are increasingly looking to age in place, and our reverse mortgage products enable this demographic to tap into the equity accumulated in their homes to fund or supplement their retirement savings.

“Our broad suite of products and multiple channels continues to drive revenue and earnings. As a public company, we remain focused on creating shareholder value in everything we do.”

Second Quarter Financial Summary

($ amounts in millions, except
margin and per share data)

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

Q2’21

 

Q1’21

 

Q2’21 vs
Q1’21

 

Q2’20

 

Q2’21 vs
Q2’20

 

YTD 2021

 

YTD 2020

 

2021 vs
2020

 

 

Successor

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Combined(1)

 

Predecessor

 

 

Funded volume

 

$

8,342

 

 

$

9,514

 

 

(12)%

 

$

8,353

 

 

%

 

17,856

 

 

13,686

 

 

30%

Net rate lock volume(2)

 

6,669

 

 

8,405

 

 

(21)%

 

6,802

 

 

(2)

%

 

15,074

 

 

13,017

 

 

16%

Total revenue

 

389

 

 

508

 

 

(23)%

 

465

 

 

(16)

%

 

897

 

 

654

 

 

37%

Total expenses and
other, net

 

403

 

 

382

 

 

5%

 

319

 

 

26

%

 

785

 

 

549

 

 

43%

Pre-tax (loss) income

 

(14)

 

 

125

 

 

(111)%

 

146

 

 

110

%

 

112

 

 

105

 

 

7%

Net (loss) income

 

(15)

 

 

124

 

 

(112)%

 

146

 

 

110

%

 

109

 

 

104

 

 

5%

Adjusted net income(3)

 

57

 

 

107

 

 

(47)%

 

110

 

 

48

%

 

164

 

 

134

 

 

22%

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

 

87

 

 

154

 

 

(44)%

 

153

 

 

(43)

%

 

241

 

 

188

 

 

28%

Mortgage
originations margin(4)

 

2.78

%

 

3.40

%

 

(18)%

 

4.39

%

 

(37)

%

 

3.13

%

 

3.27

%

 

(4)%

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.04

 

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

(0.05)

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

(108)%

 

$

0.78

 

 

(106)

%

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

(8)%

Adjusted diluted
earnings per share(5)

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

(46)%

 

$

0.58

 

 

(48)

%

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

23%

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.
(2) Net rate lock volume relates only to the Mortgage Originations segment.
(3) See Reconciliation to GAAP section for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Net (loss) income.
(4) Calculated for each period as gain on sale and other income from mortgage loans held for sale, net, divided by net rate lock volume.
(5) Calculated on an if-converted basis. See Reconciliation to GAAP section for more detail.

Discussion of Second Quarter 2021 Results:

  • Generated funded volume of $8,342 million and net rate lock volume of $6,669 million.
  • Total revenue declined $119 million or 23% quarter over quarter predominantly as a result of lower revenue in the Mortgage Originations segment.
  • Net loss totaled $15 million resulting from $20 million of fair value adjustments in the Portfolio Management segment and $43 million of non-recurring expenses related to the Business Combination.
  • Adjusted net income totaled $57 million and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.30. See Non-GAAP reconciliation for more detail.

Balance Sheet Highlights ($ amounts in millions)

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

Variance (%)
 2021 vs. 2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

Successor

 

Predecessor

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

157

 

 

$

233

 

 

(33)%

Goodwill

 

1,298

 

 

121

 

 

973%

Intangible assets

 

704

 

 

17

 

 

4041%

Total assets

 

22,228

 

 

19,565

 

 

14%

Total liabilities

 

19,849

 

 

18,771

 

 

6%

Equity including CRNCI

 

2,379

 

 

794

 

 

200%

  • Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash ended the second quarter at $157 million. Since year-end, cash has been deployed to redeem the prior noncontrolling interests in Finance of America Commercial LLC, to grow originated mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and to fund the purchase consideration of previously announced acquisitions.
  • Total assets grew $2,663 million in the first half of 2021 primarily as a result of the growth in our securitized and unsecuritized loans held for investment of $910 million combined with an increase in Goodwill and Intangible assets totaling $1,864 million as a result of the application of purchase accounting related to the Business Combination.
  • Total liabilities grew $1,078 million primarily due to an increase in warehouse and MSR financing of $972 million.
  • MSR grew by $110 million during the first half of 2021.
  • Equity increased $1,585 million in the first half of 2021 primarily as a result of the application of purchase accounting related to the Business Combination. In addition, the company redeemed the outstanding Class B shares in its Finance of America Commercial LLC subsidiary, which formerly was classified as Contingently Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest.

Segment Results

Mortgage Originations

The Mortgage Originations segment generates revenue through fee income from loan originations and gain on sale of mortgage loans into the secondary market.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

Q2’21

 

Q1’21

 

Q2’21 vs
Q1’21

 

Q2’20

 

Q2’21 vs
Q2’20

 

YTD 2021

 

YTD 2020

 

2021 vs
2020

 

 

Successor

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Combined (1)

 

Predecessor

 

 

Funded volume

 

$

6,929

 

 

$

8,404

 

 

(18)%

 

$

7,582

 

 

(9)%

 

$

15,333

 

 

$

11,802

 

30%

Net rate lock volume

 

6,669

 

 

8,405

 

 

(21)%

 

6,802

 

 

(2)%

 

 

15,074

 

 

 

13,017

 

16%

Total revenue

 

218

 

 

320

 

 

(32)%

 

333

 

 

(35)%

 

 

538

 

 

481

 

12%

Mortgage originations margin

 

2.78

%

 

3.40

%

 

(18)%

 

4.39

%

 

(37)%

 

 

3.13

%

 

3.27%

 

(4)%

Pre-tax (loss) income

 

$

(6)

 

 

$

96

 

 

(106)%

 

$

117

 

 

(105)%

 

 

90

 

 

 

127

 

(29)%

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.
  • Funded volume totaled $6,929 million compared to $7,582 million in the prior year quarter and $8,404 million in the prior quarter.
  • Net rate lock volume totaled $6,669 million compared to $6,802 million in the prior year quarter and $8,405 million in the prior quarter as refinance volumes declined in line with industry dynamics due to rising interest rates.
  • Total revenue of $218 million compared to $333 million in the prior year quarter and $320 million in the prior quarter reflect the impact of both lower gain on sale margins and net rate lock volume in the quarter.
  • Pre-tax loss of $6 million for the second quarter compared to pre-tax income of $96 million in the prior quarter. The decline in quarterly earnings was largely a function of the decline in origination volumes and margins, reflecting tighter spreads across the industry as a result of normalizing supply and demand trends. Expenses remained flat quarter over quarter as the decrease in variable costs was offset by non-recurring Business Combination expenses and impacts related to previously announced acquisitions. In combination, these totaled $14 million.

Reverse Originations

The Reverse Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of reverse mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

Q2’21

 

Q1’21

 

Q2’21 vs
Q1’21

 

Q2’20

 

Q2’21 vs
Q2’20

 

YTD 2021

 

YTD 2020

 

2021 vs
2020

 

 

Successor

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Combined(1)

 

Predecessor

 

 

Funded volume

 

$

1,013

 

 

$

769

 

 

32%

 

$

770

 

 

32%

 

$

1,782

 

 

$

1,426

 

 

25%

Total revenue

 

95

 

 

69

 

 

38%

 

55

 

 

73%

 

164

 

 

90

 

 

82%

Pre-tax income

 

53

 

 

45

 

 

18%

 

33

 

 

61%

 

99

 

 

50

 

 

98%

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.
  • Funded volume increased to $1,013 million, up 32% over each of the prior quarter and second quarter of 2020, marking the highest quarterly volume ever for the Reverse Originations segment.
  • Funded volume and total revenue grew in the second quarter as home price appreciation continued, reflecting the distinct tailwinds in the Reverse Originations segment.
  • Generated pre-tax income of $53 million during the second quarter compared to $33 million in the prior year period and $45 million in the prior quarter. The second quarter was impacted by non-recurring expenses of $4 million related to the Business Combination.

Commercial Originations

The Commercial Originations segment provides business purpose lending solutions for residential real estate investors. The Commercial Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

Q2’21

 

Q1’21

 

Q2’21 vs
Q1’21

 

Q2’20

 

Q2’21 vs
Q2’20

 

YTD 2021

 

YTD 2020

 

2021 vs
2020

 

 

Successor

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Combined(1)

 

Predecessor

 

 

Funded volume

 

$

400

 

 

$

341

 

 

17%

 

$

14

 

 

2757%

 

741

 

 

458

 

 

62%

Total revenue

 

23

 

 

14

 

 

64%

 

 

 

—%

 

37

 

 

20

 

 

85%

Pre-tax (loss) income

 

3

 

 

1

 

 

200%

 

(6)

 

 

(150)%

 

4

 

 

(3)

 

 

(233)%

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.
  • Funded volume of $400 million compared to $341 million in the prior quarter and $14 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Pre-tax income of $3 million compared to $1 million in the prior quarter. The second quarter was impacted by increased non-recurring expenses of $1 million related to the Business Combination.
  • Funded volume and total revenue continued to grow quarter over quarter as demand from both borrowers and investors remains robust.

Portfolio Management

The Portfolio Management segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of gain on sale of loans, fair value gains, interest income, servicing income, fees for underwriting, advisory and valuation services and other ancillary fees.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

Q2’21

 

Q1’21

 

Q2’21 vs
Q1’21

 

Q2’20

 

Q2’21 vs
Q2’20

 

YTD 2021

 

YTD 2020

 

2021 vs
2020

 

 

Successor

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Combined(1)

 

Predecessor

 

 

Assets under management

 

$

17,997

 

 

$

17,378

 

 

4%

 

$

16,145

 

 

11%

 

17,997

 

 

16,145

 

 

11%

Assets excluding
HMBS and non-
recourse obligations(2)

 

2,388

 

 

2,224

 

 

7%

 

1,966

 

 

21%

 

2,388

 

 

1,966

 

 

21%

Total revenue

 

7

 

 

29

 

 

(76)%

 

39

 

 

82%

 

36

 

 

(11)

 

 

(427)%

Pre-tax (loss) income

 

(27)

 

 

6

 

 

(550)%

 

18

 

 

250%

 

(21)

 

 

(49)

 

 

(57)%

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.
(2) Calculated for each period as Assets under management less HMBS related obligations, at fair value and Nonrecourse debt, at fair value
  • Assets under management grew $619 million compared to the prior quarter as a result of growth in loans held for investment and MSR.
  • Total revenue of $7 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $29 million in the prior quarter and $39 million during the same period last year.
  • The quarter over quarter decrease in revenue and pre-tax income reflect the impact of fair value adjustments related predominantly to higher expected prepayment speeds on securitized mortgage assets and MSR. The sequential quarter reduction was also impacted by non-recurring expenses of $7 million related to the Business Combination.

Lender Services

The Lender Services business generates revenue and earnings in the form of fees. Lender Services supports over 1,600 third party clients across the lending industry.

($ amounts in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

 

 

 

Variance
(%)

 

 

Q2’21

 

Q1’21

 

Q2’21 vs
Q1’21

 

Q2’20

 

Q2’21 vs
Q2’20

 

YTD 2021

 

YTD 2020

 

2021 vs
2020

 

 

Successor

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

 

Combined(1)

 

Predecessor

 

 

Total revenue

 

$

81

 

 

$

76

 

 

7%

 

$

44

 

 

84%

 

157

 

86

 

83%

Pre-tax income

 

8

 

 

13

 

 

(38)%

 

5

 

 

60%

 

21

 

7

 

200%

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.
  • The Lender Services segment earned revenue of $81 million, compared to $76 million in the prior quarter and $44 million during the same period last year. The second quarter of 2021 marks the highest level of revenue on record for the Lender Services segment.
  • Our focus on expanding business lines to deepen cross-sell, combined with the onboarding of new third party customers across our businesses, resulted in strong growth in our title agency and underwriting products.
  • Quarterly pre-tax income of $8 million compared to $5 million in the prior year quarter and $13 million in the prior quarter. Sequential quarter reduction was a result of non-recurring expenses of $3 million related to the Business Combination.

Reconciliation to GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ amounts in millions)

 

Q2’21

 

 

Q1’21

 

Q2’20

 

YTD 2021

 

YTD 2020

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Predecessor

 

Combined(1)

 

Predecessor

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to
Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(15)

 

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

146

 

 

$

109

 

 

$

104

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of loans and securities
held for investment due to assumption changes

 

20

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

71

 

Amortization and impairment of intangibles

 

13

 

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

14

 

 

1

 

Change in fair value of deferred purchase
price liabilities

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

Share based compensation

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

Change in fair value of minority investments

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

Certain non-recurring costs(2)

 

43

 

 

 

7

 

 

2

 

 

50

 

4

 

Tax effect of adjustments attributable to
controlling interest(3)

 

(5)

 

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

(5)

 

 

N/A

Tax effect on net income (loss) attributable
to noncontrolling interest(3)

 

4

 

 

 

(31)

 

 

(38)

 

 

(27)

 

 

(26)

 

Tax effect of adjustments attributable to
noncontrolling interest(3)

 

(18)

 

 

 

(5)

 

 

(1)

 

 

(23)

 

 

 

(20)

 

Adjusted Net Income

 

$

57

 

 

 

$

107

 

 

$

110

 

 

$

164

 

 

$

134

 

Effective income taxes

 

$

21

 

 

 

$

37

 

 

$

39

 

 

$

58

 

 

$

46

 

Depreciation

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

4

 

 

4

 

Interest expense on non-funding debt

 

7

 

 

 

8

 

 

2

 

 

15

 

 

4

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

87

 

 

 

$

154

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

241

 

 

$

188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER KEY METRICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash taxes paid

 

$

2

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

 

Provision for income taxes

 

$

1

 

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

1

 

 

(1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

(2) Certain non-recurring costs relate to various one-time expenses and adjustments that management believes should be excluded as these do not relate to a recurring part of the core business operations. These items include certain one-time charges including estimated settlements for legal and regulatory matters, acquisition related expenses and other one-time charges.

(3) We applied a 26% effective tax rate to pre-tax income and adjustments for the respective period to determine the tax effect of net income (loss) attributable to the controlling and noncontrolling interests

 
 

($ amounts in millions, except shares and $ per share)

 

Q2’21

 

 

Q1’21

 

Q2’20

 

YTD 2021

 

YTD 2020

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Predecessor

 

Combined(1)

 

Predecessor

GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to controlling interest

 

$

2

 

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

$

2

 

 

N/A

Average outstanding share count

 

59,882

 

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

59,882

 

 

N/A

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

$

0.04

 

 

N/A

If-converted method net (loss) income

 

(10)

 

 

 

120

 

 

148

 

 

110

 

 

121

 

Weighted average diluted share count

 

191,200

 

 

 

191,200

 

 

191,200

 

 

191,200

 

 

191,200

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

(0.05)

 

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.63

 

Book Equity

 

$

2,379

 

 

 

$

844

 

 

$

775

 

 

$

2,379

 

 

$

775

 

Weighted average diluted share count

 

191,200

 

 

 

191,200

 

 

191,200

 

 

191,200

 

 

191,200

 

Book Equity per diluted share

 

$

12.44

 

 

 

$

4.42

 

 

$

4.05

 

 

$

12.44

 

 

$

4.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

57

 

 

 

$

107

 

 

$

110

 

 

$

164

 

 

$

134

 

Weighted average diluted share count

 

191,200

 

 

 

191,200

 

 

191,200

 

 

191,200

 

 

191,200

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay.

 

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
(Dollars in thousands

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

Successor

 

Predecessor

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

157,336

 

 

$

233,101

 

Restricted cash

354,390

 

 

306,262

 

Reverse mortgage loans held for investment, subject to HMBS related
obligations, at fair value

10,316,027

 

 

9,929,163

 

Mortgage loans held for investment, subject to nonrecourse debt, at fair value

5,424,621

 

 

5,396,167

 

Mortgage loans held for investment, at fair value

1,225,090

 

 

730,821

 

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

2,057,542

 

 

2,222,811

 

Debt securities

8,694

 

 

10,773

 

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value, $65,129 and $14,088, subject to
nonrecourse MSR financing liability, respectively

290,938

 

 

180,684

 

Derivative assets

61,811

 

 

92,065

 

Fixed assets and leasehold improvements, net

28,669

 

 

24,512

 

Goodwill

1,298,324

 

 

121,233

 

Intangible assets, net

704,243

 

 

16,931

 

Other assets, net

300,253

 

 

300,632

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

22,227,938

 

 

$

19,565,155

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, CONTINGENTLY REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
("CRNCI") AND EQUITY

 

 

 

HMBS related obligation, at fair value

$

10,168,224

 

 

$

9,788,668

 

Nonrecourse debt, at fair value

5,425,732

 

 

5,271,842

 

Other financing lines of credit

3,412,234

 

 

2,973,743

 

Payables and other liabilities

488,735

 

 

400,058

 

Notes payable, net

353,718

 

 

336,573

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

19,848,643

 

 

18,770,884

 

 

 

 

 

CRNCI

 

 

166,231

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

FoA Equity Capital LLC member’s equity

 

 

628,176

 

Class A Common Stock (Successor), $0.0001 par value; 6,000,000,000 shares
authorized; 59,881,714 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021

6

 

 

 

Class B Common Stock (Successor), $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares
authorized, 7 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital (Successor)

806,424

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit (Successor)

(68,451)

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(27)

 

 

9

 

Noncontrolling interest

1,641,343

 

 

(145)

 

TOTAL EQUITY

2,379,295

 

 

628,040

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES, CRNCI AND EQUITY

$

22,227,938

 

 

$

19,565,155

 

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

April 1, 2021
 to
 June 30, 2021

 

 

January 1, 2021
to
 March 31, 2021

 

For the three
months ended
June 30, 2020

 

For the six
months ended
June 30, 2020

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale and other income from
mortgage loans held for sale, net

 

$

187,577

 

 

 

$

291,334

 

 

$

298,291

 

 

$

428,975

 

Net fair value gains on mortgage loans
and related obligations

 

131,151

 

 

 

76,663

 

 

112,303

 

 

125,683

 

Fee income

 

90,864

 

 

 

161,371

 

 

76,656

 

 

146,627

 

Net interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

13,151

 

 

 

12,661

 

 

11,507

 

 

19,678

 

Interest expense

 

(33,626)

 

 

 

(34,366)

 

 

(33,298)

 

 

(67,230)

 

Net interest expense

 

(20,475)

 

 

 

(21,705)

 

 

(21,791)

 

 

(47,552)

 

TOTAL REVENUES

 

389,117

 

 

 

507,663

 

 

465,459

 

 

653,733

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries, benefits and related expenses

 

274,731

 

 

 

238,530

 

 

230,275

 

 

374,653

 

Occupancy, equipment rentals and other office related expenses

 

6,720

 

 

 

7,597

 

 

7,208

 

 

14,611

 

General and administrative expenses

 

119,301

 

 

 

127,217

 

 

81,214

 

 

159,780

 

TOTAL EXPENSES

 

400,752

 

 

 

373,344

 

 

318,697

 

 

549,044

 

OTHER, NET

 

(2,103)

 

 

 

(8,862)

 

 

(28)

 

 

(44)

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

(13,738)

 

 

 

125,457

 

 

146,734

 

 

104,645

 

Provision for income taxes

 

1,086

 

 

 

1,137

 

 

448

 

 

766

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME

 

(14,824)

 

 

 

124,320

 

 

146,286

 

 

103,879

 

CRNCI

 

 

 

 

4,260

 

 

(2,620)

 

 

(18,006)

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

(17,089)

 

 

 

201

 

 

571

 

 

800

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
CONTROLLING INTEREST

 

$

2,265

 

 

 

$

119,859

 

 

$

148,335

 

 

$

121,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

59,881,714

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

191,200,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.05)

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Equity
(In thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

FoA Equity
Capital LLC
Member's
Equity

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income

 

Noncontrolling
Interest

 

Total

Balance at December 31, 2019 (audited)

$

482,719

 

 

$

(51)

 

 

$

145

 

 

$

482,813

 

Contributions from members

1,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,042

 

Net (loss) income

(27,249)

 

 

 

 

229

 

 

(27,020)

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(8)

 

 

 

 

(8)

 

Balance at March 31, 2020

456,512

 

 

(59)

 

 

374

 

 

456,827

 

Contributions from members

(578)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(578)

 

Distributions to members

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest distributions

 

 

 

 

(310)

 

 

(310)

 

Net income

148,335

 

 

 

 

571

 

 

148,906

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

18

 

Balance at June 30, 2020

$

604,269

 

 

$

(41)

 

 

$

635

 

 

$

604,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at December 31, 2020

$

628,176

 

 

$

9

 

 

$

(145)

 

 

$

628,040

 

Contributions from members

1,426

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,426

 

Distributions to members

(75,000)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(75,000)

 

Noncontrolling interest distributions

 

 

 

 

(620)

 

 

(620)

 

Net income

119,859

 

 

 

 

201

 

 

120,060

 

Accretion of CRNCI to redemption price

(32,725)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(32,725)

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(11)

 

 

 

 

(11)

 

Balance at March 31, 2021

$

641,736

 

 

$

(2)

 

 

$

(564)

 

 

$

641,170

 

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Equity
 (In thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

Class B Common Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

     

Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

 

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Additional
Paid-in Capital

 

Accumulated
Deficit

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss

 

Class A LLC
Units

 

Amount

 

Total Equity

Successor:

 

 

 

 

 

     

 

 

   

 

 

     

 

 

       

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

   

 

 

     

 

   

Balance at April 1, 2021

 

 

59,881,714

 

 

 

$

6

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

758,243

 

 

$

(71,813)

 

 

$

 

 

 

131,318,286

 

 

$

 

1,658,545

 

 

$

2,344,981

 

Net (loss) income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17,089)

 

 

(14,824)

 

Noncontrolling interest contributions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

24

 

Noncontrolling interest distributions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(137)

 

 

(137)

 

Vesting of restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

49,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

49,278

 

Foreign currency
translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(27)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(27)

 

Balance at June 30, 2021

 

59,881,714

 

 

$

6

 

 

7

 

 

$

 

 

$

807,521

 

 

$

(69,548)

 

 

$

(27)

 

 

131,318,286

 

 

$

1,641,343

 

 

$

2,379,295

 

 

Webcast and Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The conference call will be made available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:

  1. 1-855-327-6838 (Domestic)
  2. 1-604-235-2082 (International)

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through August 26, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10015755. The replay can also be accessed on the investors section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors.

About Finance of America

Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX. For more information, please visit https://www.financeofamerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only management's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that our actual results, financial condition and liquidity may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results, financial condition and liquidity in these forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release. Results for any specified quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year or any future period. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; changes in prevailing interest rates or U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates that may have a detrimental effect on our business; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors in our markets; our ability to obtain sufficient capital to meet the financing requirements of our business; the use estimates in measuring or determining the fair value of the majority of our assets and liabilities; the possibility of disruption in the secondary home loan market, including the mortgage-backed securities market; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 originally filed with the SEC on May 25, 2021, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s management evaluates performance of the Company through the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) adjusted for change in fair value of loans and securities held for investment due to assumption changes, amortization and other impairments, share-based compensation, change in fair value of deferred purchase price obligations (including earnouts and TRA obligations), warrant liability, and minority investments and certain non-recurring costs.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Income (defined above) adjusted for taxes, interest on non-funding debt and depreciation.

We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (defined above) divided by our weighted average diluted share count, which includes our issued and outstanding Class A Common Stock shares plus Finance of America Equity Capital LLC’s Class A LLC units owned by our noncontrolling interest on an if-converted basis.

The presentation of non-GAAP measures is used to enhance investors’ understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. This discussion is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes these key financial measures provide an additional view of our performance over the long-term and provide useful information that we use in order to maintain and grow our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternate to (i) net income (loss) or any other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP or (ii) operating cash flows determine in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these metrics are: (i) cash expenditures for future contractual commitments; (ii) cash requirements for working capital needs; (iii) cash requirements for certain tax payments; and (iv) all non-cash income/expense items.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or distribute to stockholders. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement. Users of our interim unaudited consolidated financial statements are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our non-GAAP financial measures.

Finance of America Companies Incorporation Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Finance of America Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Finance of America Companies Inc., (“Finance of America” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FOA), a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Heritage Cannabis Enters Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Avicanna’s Evidence-Based Topical ...
Office Properties Income Trust Prices $350 Million of 2.400% Senior Notes Due 2027
SPECTRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Spectrum ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Finance of America Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release on August 11, 2021 and Conference Call on August 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten