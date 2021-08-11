Robinhood Markets, Inc. Announces the Say Q&A Platform Will Be Available to HOOD Shareholders Ahead of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its mission to democratize finance for all, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced today that its shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2021 earnings call. The earnings call will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET.



Robinhood shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2021-q2 to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting August 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.