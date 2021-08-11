checkAd

The Glimpse Group Rings NASDAQ Opening Bell

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, participated in Nasdaq's opening bell ceremony on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer, Lyron Bentovim rang the bell in celebration of the Company's recent Nasdaq listing on July 1, 2021.

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of The Glimpse Group, said: "We have joined a long list of distinguished companies trailblazing in their industries. It is a great day, not just for Glimpse, not just for the VR/AR industry, but for entrepreneurs worldwide. As we strive to become the premier, diversified, software and services company in the emerging VR/AR industry, our IPO shows that if you dream big enough, work hard enough, and put together a great team, you can make it happen. Startups are a team sport and I am so proud of my team. I want to thank all the Glimpsers past and present - you made this happen!"

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Maydan Rothblum
CFO & COO
The Glimpse Group, Inc.
(917) 292-2685
maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

Investor Relations:
Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
Director
MZ Group - North America
312-261-6430
Glimpse@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

