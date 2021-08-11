Tenet Calls for Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today called for the redemption of $1.100 billion of the $1.870 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.625% senior secured first lien notes due July 15, 2024 (the “Notes”). As a result, Tenet expects to lower its future annual cash interest payments by approximately $50 million. This retirement of debt will be funded with approximately $1.100 billion of proceeds from the recent sale of the Company’s five hospitals in the Miami-Dade and Southern Broward counties and is part of Tenet’s long-term plan to reduce its debt.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” - that is, statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address Tenet’s expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “see,” “target,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, especially with regard to developments related to COVID-19. Particular uncertainties that could cause Tenet’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in Tenet’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors disclosed under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, any subsequent Form 10-Q filings and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tenet Healthcare

