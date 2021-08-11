checkAd

CPS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

11.08.2021   

  • Pretax income of $13.9 million, a 199% increase over the prior year period
  • Net income of $9.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share
  • New contract purchases of $286 million, a 39% increase over the first quarter of 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $9.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. This compares to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $66.8 million, compared to $67.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $52.9 million compared to $62.6 million for the 2020 period for a decrease of $9.8 million, or 15.6%. Pretax income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.9 million compared to pretax income of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $9.2 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 total revenues were $129.9 million compared to $138.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of approximately $8.2 million, or 5.9%. Total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $108.1 million, a decrease of $22.2 million, or 17.1%, compared to $130.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Pretax income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $21.8 million, compared to $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $14.1 million. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $14.9 million compared to $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include a net tax benefit of $8.8 million related to the revaluation of the Company’s net operating losses and other tax adjustments. Without this tax benefit, net income and net income per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 would have been $5.0 million and $0.21 per share, respectively.  

During the second quarter of 2021, CPS purchased $286.0 million of new contracts compared to $205.5 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $135.9 million during the second quarter of 2020. The Company's receivables totaled $2.116 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease from $2.119 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $2.326 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were 2.79% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.32% for the second quarter of 2020. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 8.28% of the total portfolio as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 9.59% as of June 30, 2020.

On June 30, 2021, we sold $50.0 million of 7.86% notes backed by residual interests in our regular securitizations of automobile receivables. The residuals are those retained from our securitizations from January 2018 through September 2020.

“We are especially pleased with our results for the second quarter of 2021,” stated Charles E. Bradley, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “New originations volumes were the highest since the second quarter of 2016, credit performance remains strong, the cost of funds of our quarterly securitization transactions continues to hover at historically low levels, and we raised $50 million in a new financing of residuals.”

Conference Call

CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly operating results. Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502 or 253 237-1131 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 1592925.

A replay of the conference call will be available between August 12th and August 19th, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 1592925. A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company’s web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its pandemic-related markdown of carrying value for the portion of its portfolio accounted for at fair value, its pandemic-related charge to the provision for credit losses for the its legacy portfolio, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding.  In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. The accuracy of such estimates may also be affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and of governmental responses to said pandemic, which have included prohibitions on certain means of enforcement of receivables, and may include additional restrictions, as yet unknown, in the future. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer
844 878-2777

 



Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(In thousands, except per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
                           
      Three months ended     Six months ended  
      June 30,     June 30,  
        2021         2020         2021         2020    
Revenues:                          
Interest income     $ 65,440       $ 75,552       $ 131,533       $ 154,689    
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value   -         (9,549 )       (4,417 )       (19,899 )  
Other income       1,329         1,289         2,765         3,269    
        66,769         67,292         129,881         138,059    
Expenses:                          
Employee costs       19,448         19,828         39,607         41,671    
General and administrative       7,831         7,837         15,579         16,506    
Interest       18,980         26,485         39,925         53,476    
Provision for credit losses       -         3,100         -         6,713    
Other expenses       6,634         5,399         12,950         11,938    
        52,893         62,649         108,061         130,304    
Income before income taxes       13,876         4,643         21,820         7,755    
Income tax expense       4,163         1,671         6,943         (6,009 )  
Net income     $ 9,713       $ 2,972       $ 14,877       $ 13,764    
                           
Earnings per share:                          
Basic     $ 0.43       $ 0.13       $ 0.65       $ 0.61    
Diluted     $ 0.39       $ 0.13       $ 0.59       $ 0.58    
                           
                           
Number of shares used in computing earnings                          
   per share:                          
Basic       22,842         22,685         22,791         22,612    
Diluted       25,130         23,687         25,048         23,783    
                           
                           
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                           
                           
      June 30,     December 31,            
        2021         2020                
Assets:                          
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 43,131       $ 13,466                
Restricted cash and equivalents       155,776         130,686                
Finance receivables measured at fair value       1,582,175         1,523,726                
                           
Finance receivables       340,470         492,133                
Allowance for finance credit losses       (72,242 )       (80,790 )              
Finance receivables, net       268,228         411,343                
                           
Deferred tax assets, net       27,131         28,512                
Other assets       27,299         38,162                
      $ 2,103,740       $ 2,145,895                
                           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                          
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     $ 52,142       $ 43,112                
Warehouse lines of credit       77,044         118,999                
Residual interest financing       67,153         25,426                
Securitization trust debt       1,732,879         1,803,673                
Subordinated renewable notes       26,005         21,323                
        1,955,223         2,012,533                
                           
Shareholders' equity       148,517         133,362                
      $ 2,103,740       $ 2,145,895                
                           
                           
                           
                           
                           
                           
                           
                           
                           
Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)                          
                           
                     
                     
      At and for the     At and for the  
      Three months ended     Six months ended  
      June 30,     June 30,  
        2021         2020         2021         2020    
                           
Contracts purchased     $ 286.01       $ 135.85       $ 491.49       $ 401.86    
Contracts securitized       240.00         221.87         485.00         481.87    
                           
Total portfolio balance     $ 2,115.61       $ 2,326.44       $ 2,115.61       $ 2,326.44    
Average portfolio balance       2,118.67         2,364.03         2,128.67         2,395.11    
                           
Allowance for finance credit losses as % of fin. receivables       21.22 %       14.72 %              
                           
Aggregate allowance as % of fin. receivables (1)       21.80 %       17.45 %              
                           
Delinquencies                          
31+ Days       7.34 %       7.75 %              
Repossession Inventory       0.94 %       1.84 %              
Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory       8.28 %       9.59 %              
                           
Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio                          
Legacy portfolio       5.10 %       12.84 %       8.27 %       11.45 %  
Fair Value portfolio       2.29 %       4.95 %       3.43 %       5.09 %  
Total portfolio       2.79 %       7.39 %       4.37 %       7.19 %  
                           
                           
Recovery rates (2)       57.8 %       34.0 %       50.6 %       35.1 %  
                           
      For the   For the
      Three months ended   Six months ended
      June 30,   June 30,
        2021       2020       2021       2020  
      $ (3) % (4)   $ (3) % (4)   $ (3) % (4)   $ (3) % (4)
Interest income     $ 65.44   12.4 %   $ 75.55   12.8 %   $ 131.53   12.4 %   $ 154.69   12.9 %
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value   -   0.0 %     (9.55 ) -1.6 %     (4.42 ) -0.4 %     (19.90 ) -1.7 %
Other income       1.33   0.3 %     1.29   0.2 %     2.77   0.3 %     3.27   0.3 %
Interest expense       (18.98 ) -3.6 %     (26.49 ) -4.5 %     (39.93 ) -3.8 %     (53.48 ) -4.5 %
Net interest margin       47.79   9.0 %     40.81   6.9 %     89.96   8.5 %     84.58   7.1 %
Provision for credit losses       -   0.0 %     (3.10 ) -0.5 %     -   0.0 %     (6.71 ) -0.6 %
Risk adjusted margin       47.79   9.0 %     37.71   6.4 %     89.96   8.5 %     77.87   6.5 %
Core operating expenses       (33.91 ) -6.4 %     (33.06 ) -5.6 %     (68.14 ) -6.4 %     (70.12 ) -5.9 %
Pre-tax income     $ 13.88   2.6 %   $ 4.64   0.8 %   $ 21.82   2.1 %   $ 7.76   0.6 %
                           
                           
                           
(1) Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory.            
(2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.      
(3) Numbers may not add due to rounding.                          
(4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.        
                           




Disclaimer

CPS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Pretax income of $13.9 million, a 199% increase over the prior year periodNet income of $9.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted shareNew contract purchases of $286 million, a 39% increase over the first quarter of 2021 LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 11, 2021 …

