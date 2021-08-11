CPS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $66.8 million, compared to $67.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $52.9 million compared to $62.6 million for the 2020 period for a decrease of $9.8 million, or 15.6%. Pretax income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.9 million compared to pretax income of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $9.2 million.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $9.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. This compares to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 total revenues were $129.9 million compared to $138.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of approximately $8.2 million, or 5.9%. Total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $108.1 million, a decrease of $22.2 million, or 17.1%, compared to $130.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Pretax income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $21.8 million, compared to $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $14.1 million. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $14.9 million compared to $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include a net tax benefit of $8.8 million related to the revaluation of the Company’s net operating losses and other tax adjustments. Without this tax benefit, net income and net income per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 would have been $5.0 million and $0.21 per share, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2021, CPS purchased $286.0 million of new contracts compared to $205.5 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $135.9 million during the second quarter of 2020. The Company's receivables totaled $2.116 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease from $2.119 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $2.326 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were 2.79% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.32% for the second quarter of 2020. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 8.28% of the total portfolio as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 9.59% as of June 30, 2020.

On June 30, 2021, we sold $50.0 million of 7.86% notes backed by residual interests in our regular securitizations of automobile receivables. The residuals are those retained from our securitizations from January 2018 through September 2020.

“We are especially pleased with our results for the second quarter of 2021,” stated Charles E. Bradley, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “New originations volumes were the highest since the second quarter of 2016, credit performance remains strong, the cost of funds of our quarterly securitization transactions continues to hover at historically low levels, and we raised $50 million in a new financing of residuals.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its pandemic-related markdown of carrying value for the portion of its portfolio accounted for at fair value, its pandemic-related charge to the provision for credit losses for the its legacy portfolio, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. The accuracy of such estimates may also be affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and of governmental responses to said pandemic, which have included prohibitions on certain means of enforcement of receivables, and may include additional restrictions, as yet unknown, in the future. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

