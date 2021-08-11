PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

Total investment income of $8.7 million; net investment income of $5.4 million

$52.9 million in cash on June 30, 2021

Net asset value of $156.7 million, or $58.49 per share as of June 30, 2021 vs. $55.30 per share as of September 30, 2020



David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: “We are pleased with our performance during the first two quarters of being an internally-managed company. We are encouraged by the improvement in NAV and potential opportunities to deploy capital.”

On January 11, 2021, the Company announced that the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $15 million in share repurchases. Under the share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase from time to time its common stock in open market or other transactions, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Under this program, 44,788 shares were repurchased through June 30, 2021. In aggregate through August 10, 2021 64,788 shares have been repurchased at an average price of $32.74/share.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, investment income totaled $8.7 million, of which $8.6 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.1 million was attributable to fee income.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, investment income totaled $4.3 million, of which $4.1 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.2 million to fee income.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total net expenses were $3.3 million and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total net expenses were $5.4 million.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.1 million and net unrealized appreciation of $1.5 million. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net realized loss of $(37.9) million and net unrealized appreciation of $46.9 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of June 30, 2021, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $181.6 million and consisted of 42 portfolio companies.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 10 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $13.6 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $52.9 million in cash and $77.8 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023.

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

June 30,

2021 (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 Assets: Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $109,219,571 and $117,360,954, respectively) $ 105,407,064 $ 114,321,948 Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $78,821,547 and $92,898,755, respectively) 68,722,983 84,873,023 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $37,489,171 and $117,874,821, respectively) 7,488,473 47,548,578 Total Investments at fair value 181,618,520 246,743,549 Cash and cash equivalents 52,864,911 56,522,148 Receivables: Interest receivable 289,832 624,524 Fees receivable 106,528 119,028 Dividends receivable 66,445 - Other assets 1,003,437 2,093,559 Total Assets $ 235,949,673 $ 306,102,808 Liabilities: Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $482,346 and $905,624, respectively) $ 77,364,454 $ 150,960,662 Interest and fees payable - 801,805 Due to affiliate - 53,083 Due to broker 284,067 - Management and incentive fees payable - 1,392,022 Administrator expenses payable 60,685 156,965 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,547,888 2,108,225 Deferred revenue 14,003 10,529 Total Liabilities 79,271,097 155,483,291 Commitments and Contingencies Net Assets: Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,678,921 and 2,723,709 common shares outstanding, respectively 2,679 2,724 Capital in excess of par value 670,122,430 672,381,617 Total distributable earnings (loss) (513,446,533 ) (521,764,824 ) Total Net Assets $ 156,678,576 $ 150,619,517 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 235,949,673 $ 306,102,808 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 58.49 $ 55.30

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)