CEMATRIX Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products announced the release of its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Despite the lower sales for the quarter and year to date, we remain very positive and optimistic for the year and the future of our business, as we move forward from this COVID environment,” stated Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO of CEMATRIX. “The demand for cellular concrete remains strong, as evidenced by increased bidding activity, particularly in Canada and with our growing backlog that continues to exceed $94 million. Our forecast for 2021 continues to be strong and even though we don’t expect to lose any sales and to continue to grow our backlog, there is still the potential for further delays in projects, especially given the resurgence of the virus in North America.”

“Of note, even though the second quarter and year to date sales and margins were lower than the previous year, most of the reduction in sales was mainly due to the timing of projects. For 2021, more of the larger US projects are scheduled to be completed in the latter half of the year, which was not the case in 2020. Additionally, our customers rescheduled a couple of larger Canadian projects into the latter half of the year as well.”

“Furthermore, we continue to pursue organic growth opportunities throughout North America, and we are moving forward with regional expansion plans, in an effort to accelerate our strategic plan. In conclusion, and as I do every quarter, I want to thank all of our employees at CEMATRIX, particularly our field staff, for staying safe and making our success possible through hard work and dedication.”

“A key part of our strategic plan is the focus on strengthening our balance sheet and reducing overall leverage,” stated Randy Boomhour, CFO of Cematrix. “As a result of the conversion of the $2.5M USD and MOS convertible note, we have continued to successfully reduce overall leverage and improve the Company’s working capital position. With our strong cash position of $21 million and improved overall balance sheet, Cematrix continues to be well positioned to execute on our strategic plan.”

