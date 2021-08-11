checkAd

Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 11, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld
John Barnett 13,316,451 500
Michael Bregman 13,316,451 500
Anne-Mette de Place Filippini 13,316,851 100
Joseph E. Fluet 13,316,451 500
Joseph J. Heffernan 13,316,451 500
G. John Krediet 13,313,451 3,500
B. Jeffrey Parr 13,135,917 181,034
Kenneth B. Rotman 13,135,917 181,034
Lionel H. Schipper 13,308,351 8,600
Isadore Sharp 13,128,017 188,934
Michael Wagman 13,135,917 181,034
Rick Watkin 13,316,451 500

About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 56 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Manager, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
stephaniel@clairvest.com





Disclaimer

