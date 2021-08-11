Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 11, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below: