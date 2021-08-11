checkAd

Azucar Provides Update for the El Cobre Project, Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 23:21  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is pleased to announce that it has completed two drill holes at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz State, Mexico and is currently reviewing past acquired data in order to plan additional drilling for future programs. Results from the recently completed drilling will be announced when they are received and processed.

A detailed summary of the project is provided on the Company’s website but in brief the El Cobre project covers a 5 km trend of porphyry copper-gold associated alteration and mineralisation along which five separate zones have now been identified and explored in past drilling campaigns (see Figure 1). On September 29, 2020, the Company released an initial mineral resource estimate on the project from only the Norte Zone. The base case resource estimate (using a net smelter return cutoff of US$12/tonne) for the Norte Zone is comprised of an indicated resource of 1.2 Moz AuEq (47.2 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu 1.4 g/t Ag) and an inferred resource of 1.4 Moz AuEq (64.2 million tonnes grading 0.42 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu and 1.3 g/t Ag). Further details of the resource estimate are provided below.

The recently completed drill program included a hole at the Pedregal Target and a hole at the Raya Tembrillo Target within Villa Rica Zone. A hole planned for the large area of alteration and mineralisation of the Encinal Zone will be deferred until more detailed geologic work and review is complete.

At the Villa Rica Zone, located about 1.8 km south of the Norte Zone, the Company plans to further explore the Raya Tembrillo Target. Initial drilling in 2017 on the Raya Tembrillo Target intersected two styles of mineralisation; hypogene copper-gold porphyry mineralisation (115.00 metres of 0.57 g/t gold and 0.27% copper, see press release of November 28, 2017) and near surface enriched copper mineralisation with an apparent tabular distribution (94.00 metres of 1.36% copper; see press release of December 13, 2017). At the Encinal Zone, located 4.3 kilometres to the southeast of the Norte Zone, the Company is conducting a more thorough review of the geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets in order to design a future drill program to follow-up past drill results. On June 29, 2017 Azucar announced the results of initial drilling on this exposed stockwork (Hole EC-17-025) that returned results including 34.47 metres grading 0.73 g/t Au and 0.20% Cu.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Azucar Provides Update for the El Cobre Project, Mexico VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is pleased to announce that it has completed two drill holes at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Taboola Beats Q2 Guidance, Raises Expectations for Rest Of The Year and 2022
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board