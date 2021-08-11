Azucar Provides Update for the El Cobre Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is pleased to announce that it has completed two drill holes at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz State, Mexico and is currently reviewing past acquired data in order to plan additional drilling for future programs. Results from the recently completed drilling will be announced when they are received and processed.



A detailed summary of the project is provided on the Company’s website but in brief the El Cobre project covers a 5 km trend of porphyry copper-gold associated alteration and mineralisation along which five separate zones have now been identified and explored in past drilling campaigns (see Figure 1). On September 29, 2020, the Company released an initial mineral resource estimate on the project from only the Norte Zone. The base case resource estimate (using a net smelter return cutoff of US$12/tonne) for the Norte Zone is comprised of an indicated resource of 1.2 Moz AuEq (47.2 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu 1.4 g/t Ag) and an inferred resource of 1.4 Moz AuEq (64.2 million tonnes grading 0.42 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu and 1.3 g/t Ag). Further details of the resource estimate are provided below.

The recently completed drill program included a hole at the Pedregal Target and a hole at the Raya Tembrillo Target within Villa Rica Zone. A hole planned for the large area of alteration and mineralisation of the Encinal Zone will be deferred until more detailed geologic work and review is complete.

At the Villa Rica Zone, located about 1.8 km south of the Norte Zone, the Company plans to further explore the Raya Tembrillo Target. Initial drilling in 2017 on the Raya Tembrillo Target intersected two styles of mineralisation; hypogene copper-gold porphyry mineralisation (115.00 metres of 0.57 g/t gold and 0.27% copper, see press release of November 28, 2017) and near surface enriched copper mineralisation with an apparent tabular distribution (94.00 metres of 1.36% copper; see press release of December 13, 2017). At the Encinal Zone, located 4.3 kilometres to the southeast of the Norte Zone, the Company is conducting a more thorough review of the geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets in order to design a future drill program to follow-up past drill results. On June 29, 2017 Azucar announced the results of initial drilling on this exposed stockwork (Hole EC-17-025) that returned results including 34.47 metres grading 0.73 g/t Au and 0.20% Cu.