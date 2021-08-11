checkAd

Spark Power Announces Details of its 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The Company plans to release its second quarter results after markets close on Monday, August 16, 2021.

DATE: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 
TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time 
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-506-0062 or International 1-973-528-0011

ENTRY CODE: 292256 
EVENT ID: 42140
WEBCAST: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/42140

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc. 
Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

-30-

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries: 
Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer 
dardila@sparkpowercorp.com 
+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

Media Inquiries: 
Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications 
media@sparkpowercorp.com 
905-829-3336 x185

