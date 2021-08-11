checkAd

Zymergen Investor Alert - Klafter Lesser LLP, a Highly Accomplished Class Action Law Firm, Announces That a Class Action Has Been Filed

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 23:30  |  33   |   |   

Klafter Lesser LLP, which has extensive experience in recovering investor losses, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed (21-cv-06028, N.D. Cal.) against Zymergen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) on behalf of persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Zymergen’s April 2021 IPO.

After the close of the markets on August 3, 2021, Zymergen shocked investors when it announced that it was experiencing issues with "its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company's delivery timeline and revenue projections and that the Company no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022."

It also stated that a market expected to drive future revenues, the total addressable market for foldable display applications had become "a smaller near-term market opportunity that is growing less rapidly than anticipated" and further announced that its CEO, Josh Hoffman, was immediately stepping down as CEO and as a member of the board. These revelations resulted in a 76% decline in the price of Zymergen stock on August 4, 2021.

On May 24, 2021, during its earnings call, Zymergen executives reaffirmed product pipeline expectations and stated that the qualification process for Hyaline was “progressing in-line with our expectations” and was set to begin driving revenues “later in 2021.” The class action that has been filed does not include claims based on these May Zymergen statements.

If you purchased Zymergen stock on its IPO or in the open market during the period April 21, 2021 through August 3, 2021, and have sustained losses of at least $50,000 due to Zymergen's August 3, 2021 announcement, please contact Klafter Lesser LLP at www.klafterlesser.com or Amir Alimehri, at his contact information below. Zymergen investors have until October 4, 2021 to file a motion to serve as lead plaintiff.

About the Firm

Klafter Lesser LLP prosecutes cases throughout the USA and prides itself on litigating every case to obtain the largest recovery that the circumstances warrant. Please visit our website for more information about the Firm.

Zymergen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zymergen Investor Alert - Klafter Lesser LLP, a Highly Accomplished Class Action Law Firm, Announces That a Class Action Has Been Filed Klafter Lesser LLP, which has extensive experience in recovering investor losses, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed (21-cv-06028, N.D. Cal.) against Zymergen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) on behalf of persons or entities that purchased or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Heritage Cannabis Enters Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Avicanna’s Evidence-Based Topical ...
Office Properties Income Trust Prices $350 Million of 2.400% Senior Notes Due 2027
SPECTRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Spectrum ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21ZY DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Zymergen Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.21ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ZY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Zymergen Inc. Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ZYMERGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. - ZY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY) and October 4th Deadline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten