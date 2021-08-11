NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings & Conference Call Updated

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (“NexTech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) reports its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021 ending June 30 th , 2021. Subsequently, NexTech will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results on August 12 th , 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question-and-answer period.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 th , 2021 is $6.1 million an increase of over 73% compared to the three months ended June 30 th , 2020 of $3.5 million.

, 2021 revenue increased 130% to $13.8 million, compared to the same six months period last year, while gross profit increased 59% to $5.6 million over the same period. On June 25, 2021, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Threedy.ai Inc, an AI based end-to-end platform used to produce 3D augmented reality models, accelerating our delivery time to customers.

NexTech AR Solution Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) As at June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash $ 15,395,005 $ 10,684,952 Digital Assets (Note 4) - 2,546,035 Receivables (Note 5) 1,098,070 1,312,548 Contract Asset (Note 14) 337,207 244,478 Prepaid expenses (Note 6) 1,306,844 1,354,369 Inventory (Note 7) 4,067,509 3,211,675 22,204,635 19,354,057 Non-current assets Equipment (Note 8) 375,182 300,558 Right-of-use asset (Note 9) 1,181,799 1,034,724 Intangible assets (Note 10) 7,015,403 3,500,041 Goodwill (Note 10) 7,415,770 4,886,513 Total assets $ 38,192,789 $ 29,075,893 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 11) $ 2,433,138 $ 2,527,437 Deferred revenue (Note 14) 1,439,910 383,022 Lease liability (Note 9) 237,029 150,662 Contingent consideration (Note 3) 472,107 2,717,859 4,582,184 5,778,980 Non-current liabilities Lease liability (Note 9) 942,877 877,978 Total liabilities 5,525,061 6,656,958 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (Note 12) 63,815,874 41,968,520 Reserves 10,230,303 6,757,098 Deficit (41,378,449 ) (26,306,683 ) 32,667,728 22,418,935 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 38,192,789 $ 29,075,893

NexTech AR Solution Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue (Note 14) $ 6,091,552 $ 3,529,029 $ 13,818,255 $ 6,021,014 Cost of sales (Note 15) (3,798,987 ) (1,359,294 ) (8,211,265 ) (2,503,430 ) Gross profit 2,292,565 2,169,735 5,606,990 3,517,584 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (Note 15) 4,047,840 1,369,008 9,135,329 2,787,840 General and administrative (Note 15) 3,418,151 1,807,780 6,179,373 2,517,207 Research and development (Note 15) 1,330,534 265,359 3,525,491 504,553 8,796,525 3,442,147 18,840,193 5,809,600 Other expense (income) Stock-based compensation (Note 12) 556,415 596,624 2,959,043 864,899 Amortization (Note 10) 179,378 132,458 593,909 220,711 Right of Use Amortization (Note 9) 45,011 - 79,322 - Gain on digital assets (Note 4) - - (219,321 ) - Gain on contingent consideration (Note 3) (1,516,048 ) - (1,516,048 ) - Depreciation (Note 8) 32,085 17,434 60,035 27,283 Foreign exchange gain 52,877 6,283 (118,377 ) 7,977 (650,282 ) 752,799 1,838,563 1,120,870 Loss before income taxes (5,853,678 ) (2,025,211 ) (15,071,766 ) (3,412,886 ) Deferred income tax recovery - 24,239 - 48,478 Net loss $ (5,853,678 ) $ (2,000,972 ) $ (15,071,766 ) $ (3,364,408 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (65,056 ) (308,552 ) (117,457 ) 179,764 Total comprehensive loss $ (5,918,734 ) $ (2,309,524 ) $ (15,189,223 ) $ (3,184,644 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.18 ) (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic and diluted 82,298,423 65,713,035 82,298,423 63,147,313

NexTech AR Solution Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cashflows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,853,678 ) $ (2,000,972 ) $ (15,071,766 ) $ (3,364,408 ) Items not affecting cash Amortization of intangible assets 179,378 132,458 593,909 220,711 Deferred income tax recovery - (24,329 ) - (48,478 ) Amortization of right to use asset 45,011 - 79,322 - Depreciation of property and equipment 32,085 17,434 60,035 27,283 Gain on digital assets - - (219,321 ) - Gain on contingent consideration (1,516,048 ) - (1,516,048 ) - Shares issued for services - - 1,299,846 38,239 Stock-based compensation 556,415 - 2,959,043 - Share-based payments (22,156 ) 861,958 - 1,512,904 Option and warrant exercised shares outstanding - (183,737 ) - (183,737 ) Changes in non-cash working capital balances Receivables 997,883 356,792 214,478 139,547 Contract Asset 22,853 - (92,729 ) - Prepaid expenses 437,732 23,735 47,525 4,660 Inventory 606,386 (83,071 ) (855,834 ) (327,881 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,543,259 ) 673,907 (94,299 ) 480,787 Deferred revenue 246,841 - 1,056,888 - Other payables - (97,771 ) - (230,174 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (5,810,557 ) $ (323,596 ) $ (11,538,951 ) $ (1,730,547 ) Cashflows from investing activities Purchase of equipment (60,505 ) - (110,919 ) - Proceeds from sale of bitcoin - - 2,765,356 - Net cash used in investing activities $ (60,505 ) $ - $ 2,654,437 $ - Cashflows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 800,184 1,404,022 1,292,948 2,116,461 Proceeds from private placement - 3,009,047 - 3,009,047 Proceeds from short form prospectus, net of issuance costs 12,632,937 - 12,632,937 - Payment of lease obligations (91,212 ) - (135,779 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities $ 13,341,909 $ 4,413,069 $ 13,790,106 $ 5,125,508 Change in cash during the period 7,470,847 4,089,473 4,905,592 3,394,961 Cash, beginning of period 7,900,016 2,309,656 10,684,952 2,849,344 Effects of foreign exchange on cash 24,142 (117,022 ) (195,539 ) 37,892 Cash, end of period $ 15,395,005 $ 6,282,107 $ 15,395,005 $ 6,282,197 Supplemental cash flow information Taxes paid 8,967 - 8,967 - Interest Paid 6,014 - 7,275 - Interest received 12,171 - 21,470 -

Corporate Presentation Update:

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 12th, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 201-0168

International Dial-In Number: (647) 788-4901

Conference ID: 2086367

Webcast Link: NexTech AR Q2, 2021 Earnings Call

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the company's website.

NexTech is also pleased to reveal that an updated Corporate Presentation is now available on the Company’s website - https://www.nextechar.com/.

About NexTech AR

NexTech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transports three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

NexTech focuses on developing AR solutions however most of the Company’s revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Total Bookings is not defined by and does not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This non-IFRS financial performance measure is defined below. Non-IFRS financial measures are used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of the Company. The Company believes that this non-IFRS financial measure, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enables investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a similar manner to the Company's management. As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-IFRS measures, the Company's approaches may differ from those used by others, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable. Accordingly, this non-IFRS measure is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

"Total Bookings" is the total dollar value of all services/goods included in contracts with our customers. ‘Value’ is the total revenue (recognizable or not) associated with each transaction, as opposed to the amount invoiced in the period.

Please refer to the Company's most recent management discussion and analysis for further information on non-IFRS measures.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's financial outlook. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Specifically, NexTech's forecast on Total Bookings is considered forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates NexTech's objectives, which are not forecasts or estimates of its financial position but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospects and growth initiatives. Management's assessments of, and outlook for, Total Bookings set out herein are generally based on the following assumptions: (a) NexTech's results of operations will continue as expected, (b) the Company will continue effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (c) the Company will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (d) the Company will be able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and continue to realize on synergies, (e) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact NexTech's business, (f) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed, (g) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, and (h) the industries NexTech operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances, given the time period for such projections and targets. The achievement of target revenue set out above is subject to significant risks including: (a) that the Company will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities and (b) the Company will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share. These estimates have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final short form prospectus of the Company dated August 12, 2020. NexTech does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The NEO has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

