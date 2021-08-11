checkAd

Surrozen Debuts as Publicly Traded Leader in Wnt Biology and Tissue Regeneration

Common stock and warrants to commence trading on Nasdaq on August 12, 2021 under the ticker symbols SRZN and SRZNW

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen”), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced the completion of its business combination with Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (“Consonance-HFW”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by entities affiliated with Consonance Capital Management. The resulting combined company will commence trading its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SRZN” and its warrants under the ticker symbol “SRZNW” on August 12, 2021.  

The shareholders of Consonance-HFW approved the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting held on August 10, 2021, and the transaction was previously approved by Surrozen’s stockholders. Surrozen’s management team, led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Parker, will continue to lead the combined company.

Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive of Officer of Surrozen, commented, “We have long known the importance of the Wnt pathway as the body’s own mechanism for tissue repair but harnessing its promise for therapeutic applications remained out of reach for drug developers until recently. We believe Surrozen has the potential to unlock the promise of the Wnt pathway and transform treatment of multiple serious diseases.” He further commented, “The capital raised from the successful completion of this transaction, along with our strategy to accelerate the development of our innovative programs, will help us bring this vision to life.”

Gad Soffer, Chief Executive Officer of Consonance-HFW, commented, “We are proud to partner with Surrozen in hopes of providing breakthrough therapies in areas of high unmet need.” He added, “By combining experienced industry leaders with an innovative approach to harness the therapeutic potential of the Wnt pathway, we believe Surrozen is well positioned in its efforts to transform treatments for serious diseases.”

About this Transaction

On April 15th, 2021, Surrozen, a privately held biotechnology company, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Consonance-HFW, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was created for the purpose of entering into a business combination with a selected life sciences company.

