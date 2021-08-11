Surrozen Debuts as Publicly Traded Leader in Wnt Biology and Tissue Regeneration

Common stock and warrants to commence trading on Nasdaq on August 12, 2021 under the ticker symbols SRZN and SRZNW

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen”), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced the completion of its business combination with Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (“Consonance-HFW”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by entities affiliated with Consonance Capital Management. The resulting combined company will commence trading its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SRZN” and its warrants under the ticker symbol “SRZNW” on August 12, 2021.



The shareholders of Consonance-HFW approved the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting held on August 10, 2021, and the transaction was previously approved by Surrozen’s stockholders. Surrozen’s management team, led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Parker, will continue to lead the combined company.