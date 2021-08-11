Maxim Power Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the release of financial and operating results for the second quarter
ended June 30, 2021. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) will be available on SEDAR and on
MAXIM's website on August 11, 2021. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|($ in thousands except per share amounts)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|44,342
|4,460
|74,372
|11,718
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|21,441
|(1,589
|)
|30,864
|606
|Net income (loss)
|29,589
|(1,167
|)
|56,015
|(161
|)
|Net income (loss) per share – basic
|0.59
|(0.02
|)
|1.12
|(0.00
|)
|Net income (loss) per share – diluted
|0.59
|(0.02
|)
|1.11
|(0.00
|)
|Total generation – (MWh) (2)
|389,101
|107,501
|713,591
|149,802
|Average Alberta market power price ($ per MWh)
|104.51
|29.90
|100.01
|48.47
|Average realized power price ($ per MWh) (2)
|113.96
|41.48
|104.22
|78.22
|Total net debt (3)
|14,586
|65,076
|14,586
|65,076
|Total assets
|295,366
|241,896
|295,366
|241,896
