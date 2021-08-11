checkAd

Maxim Power Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 23:34  |  52   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the release of financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) will be available on SEDAR and on MAXIM's website on August 11, 2021. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		Six Months Ended
June 30,
($ in thousands except per share amounts) 2021 2020   2021 2020  
Revenue 44,342 4,460   74,372 11,718  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 21,441 (1,589 ) 30,864 606  
Net income (loss) 29,589 (1,167 ) 56,015 (161 )
Net income (loss) per share – basic 0.59 (0.02 ) 1.12 (0.00 )
Net income (loss) per share – diluted 0.59 (0.02 ) 1.11 (0.00 )
Total generation – (MWh) (2) 389,101 107,501   713,591 149,802  
Average Alberta market power price ($ per MWh) 104.51 29.90   100.01 48.47  
Average realized power price ($ per MWh) (2) 113.96 41.48   104.22 78.22  
Total net debt (3) 14,586 65,076   14,586 65,076  
Total assets 295,366 241,896   295,366 241,896  
Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxim Power Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the release of financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The unaudited condensed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
Taboola Beats Q2 Guidance, Raises Expectations for Rest Of The Year and 2022
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board