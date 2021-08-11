Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live

The Company announced in a June 18, 2021 Press Release that it had entered into an agreement with Creator News, Inc. (“Creator News”) to license its proprietary platform and the content produced by NOW Magazine, Georgia Straight, CannCentral and eCentral Sports. Media Central will earn 20 percent of the revenue Creator News generates determined by the percentage of page views its titles generate.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation, Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE:3AT) or (the “Company”) today announced that Creator News, a new global, non-political and stress-free aggregated content website in which it owns a 25 percent equity interest, is live ( www.creatornews.com ).

Creator News has entered into similar licensing agreements with non-Media Central Corporation holdings on the same terms and will continue to build its content partnerships as the site matures.

Aggregated content sites like Google News, Apple News, Smart News, and others have become leaders in generating page views and revenues among media company comparisons as destinations that offer the convenience of multiple content sources on one website. Creator News will now do the same for arts, culture, and lifestyle content, creating a relaxing experience while leaving divisive political coverage for the others.

“We are very excited to introduce the first digital-only news product that will accelerate our audience scale beyond the potential of our existing city-focused websites,” said Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Media Central board. “It also will diversify our revenue streams to reduce the risk of relying only on local revenue to support our existing holdings.”

Creator News offers users an added benefit in the form of a human “curator.” While most other aggregators use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and bots to select the featured stories, Creator News is only the second aggregated content platform to employ a human “curator” to improve the quality of the feeds beyond the capabilities of current AI technology.

“As someone who scours the internet for news highlights, Creator News saves its users time by providing engaging curation and curator notes that are as easy to follow as they are stimulating,” said Creator News Curator Adam Waxman.

Mr. Waxman brings 10 years of curation experience from his role as editor and publisher at DINE magazine, a food, travel, lifestyle and well-being publication based in Toronto, Ontario. DINE is also a founding content partner of Creator News.