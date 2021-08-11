checkAd

MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, announced the results of the August 2021 Quarterly Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. All changes will be implemented as of the close of August 31, 2021. These changes have been posted on the Index Review web page on MSCI's web site at https://www.msci.com/index-review.

MSCI Global Standard Indexes: Twenty securities will be added to and seven securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI World Index measured by full company market capitalization will be DoorDash A (USA), AMC Entertainment Holdings A (USA) and SITC International Holdings (Hong Kong). The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market capitalization will be Beijing Kingsoft A (Hk-C) (China), Imeik Technology A (Hk-C) (China) and Beijing Wantai A (Hk-C) (China).

MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes: There will be six additions to and seven deletions from the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index.

MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes: There will be 14 additions to and two deletions from the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI).

MSCI Global All Cap Indexes: There will be one addition to and no deletions from the MSCI World All Cap Index.

As previously announced, MSCI will not implement changes in the MSCI Argentina Indexes or impacted composite indexes as part of this Index Review in order to minimize reverse turnover at the time of the reclassification of the MSCI Argentina Index to Standalone Market status at the November 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review (SAIR).

MSCI Frontier Markets Indexes: There will be four additions to and no deletions from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The three largest additions to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index measured by full company market capitalization will be VietinBank (Vietnam), British American Tobacco Bangladesh (Bangladesh) and Robi Axiata (Bangladesh). There will be no additions to and no deletions from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index.

