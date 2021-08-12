checkAd

Global Arena Holding Files 10-Q For Second Quarter 2021 and Reminds Stockholders to Attend August 12th Webinar

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets:GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021; reminding stockholders to attend the webinar: 

When: Aug 12, 2021, 4:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: GAHC Shareholder Update Discussion

                    Please click the link below to join the webinar:

                    https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87316475143

                    Or One tap mobile:

                            US: +19292056099, 87316475143# or +13126266799, 87316475143# 

                    Or Telephone:

                             Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

                             US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 669 900 6833 or 

                                    +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799  

                     Webinar ID: 873 1647 5143

                     International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kqQQqFyZn

The 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 reflects management’s continued effort to grow the Company at a steady and disciplined pace.  Financial highlights include but are not limited to: 

  • Revenue increased 51% to $350,676 for the second quarter as compared to $232,237 in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Losses from operations decreased 41% to $193,016 as compared to $329,901 in the corresponding quarter last year.
  • Net loss was $102,388, a decrease of 92% from a net loss of $1,323,178 in the second quarter of 2020.

Management reported that revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021, reflected $585,261 as compared to $340,666 for the same six-month period in 2020. Management also attributes the substantial decline in net losses to a significant reduction in the change in fair value of the derivative liability. This is partly due to the Company having entered into debt reduction arrangements (mentioned here and here).  These debt reduction arrangements dramatically reduced the ‘so-called’ toxic convertible debt obligations meaning that excessive dilutive conversions no longer weigh down the Company’s financials.  

