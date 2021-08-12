checkAd

KE Holdings Appoints New Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021   

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced the appointment of Mr. XU Tao, the Company’s chief financial officer, as an executive director of its board of directors (the “Board”), and the appointment of Mr. ZHU Hansong as an independent director of the Board, effective immediately, based on the recommendations of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. The Board also appointed Mr. ZHU Hansong as a member of the compensation committee of the Board and a member of the audit committee of the Board. At the same time, Mr. PENG Yongdong stepped down as a member of the compensation committee of the Board, and Mr. XU Wangang stepped down as a member of the audit committee of the Board. Mr. PENG Yongdong will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company, and Mr. XU Wangang will continue to serve as an executive director of the Board and the chief operating officer of the Company.

Mr. ZHU Hansong serves as an independent director for Kidswant Children Products Co., Ltd since March 2020 and for Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) since June 2021. Mr. ZHU worked for Goldman Sachs from June 2000 to December 2019. Before retiring from Goldman Sachs late 2019, Mr. ZHU was the co-head of China Investment Banking, head of Industrial and Natural Resources Group in Asia Ex-Japan and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Limited. He is a member of the Asia Pacific Commitments Committee and Investment Banking Division Client and Business Standards Committee. Mr. ZHU joined Goldman Sachs as an associate in 2000, and was named managing director in 2005 and partner in 2008. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. ZHU worked at China International Capital Corporation Limited from 1995 to 2000. Mr. ZHU received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Nanjing University and master’s degree in economics from Peking University.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. XU Tao and Mr. ZHU Hansong to our Board,” said Mr. PENG Yongdong, chairman and chief executive officer of Beike, “Mr. XU Tao is an insightful and experienced leader and has years of outstanding service at Beike. The Board is pleased to work with Mr. XU as our new executive director and confident that he will continue to bring value to our Board. Mr. ZHU’s sophisticated understandings about China’s macro economy and policy, as well as his extensive experience in financial institutions and capital market operations will provide invaluable perspectives to our corporate and capital market development. We look forward to working with Mr. ZHU and having his help guide our company moving forward.”

