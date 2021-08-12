Ventas Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) at 99.744% of the principal amount. The Notes are being issued by Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership (“Ventas Realty”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and will be guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by the Company. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

On June 28, 2021, the Company agreed to acquire (the “Acquisition”) New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior Investment Group”). The Notes offering is not contingent on the consummation of the Acquisition. However, if (i) the Acquisition has not been consummated on or prior to April 20, 2022 or (ii) prior to such date, the Company notifies the trustee that it will not pursue the consummation of the Acquisition, Ventas Realty will be required to redeem all outstanding Notes at a special mandatory redemption price equal to 101% of their principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any.