Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Second Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Update on August 16, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2021 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 16, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows: