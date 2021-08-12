Katapult to Present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.



Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas, Chief Financial Officer, Karissa Cupito, and Chief Operating Officer, Derek Medlin, will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://go.katapult.com/investor_relations. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.