checkAd

Katapult to Present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 01:00  |  29   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas, Chief Financial Officer, Karissa Cupito, and Chief Operating Officer, Derek Medlin, will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://go.katapult.com/investor_relations. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.

About Katapult

Katapult is a next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce for the nonprime consumer. Katapult provides point of sale lease purchase options for consumers challenged with accessing traditional financial products who are seeking to obtain everyday durable goods. The Company has developed a sophisticated end-to-end technology platform that enables seamless integration with merchants, underwriting capabilities that exceed the industry standard, and exceptional customer experiences.

Contacts

Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations
Bill Wright
917-750-0346
bill.wright@katapult.com

Press Inquiries:
Tribe Builder Media
Kristen Shea
929-367-8993
press@tribebuildermedia.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Katapult to Present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. Chief Executive Officer, Orlando …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Convertible Notes Exchange, New Issuance and Stock Repurchase
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board