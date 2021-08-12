Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 2 Dividend

checkAd

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.B) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33025 per cumulative 5-year rate reset first preference share, series 2 payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com





