Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 3 Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.D) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26529 per cumulative floating rate first preference share, series 3 payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.



The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).