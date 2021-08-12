checkAd

Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 01:34  |  38   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We took advantage of higher prices to reduce net debt in the first half of the year. Our net debt stands at under $2 million compared to approximately $8 million at year-end. Although capital spending has been limited to date, if prices remain strong, we could see additional drilling at Kakwa late this fall or early winter.”

He added, “During the quarter, we also began work on the carbon dioxide recycling and storage elements for the circular economy in Quebec. These are essential to reducing not only the emissions from production but also usage of our clean gas. We are planning for permits for a small-scale project to demonstrate this storage potential later this year.”

Highlights

  • Assessing carbon dioxide storage project as first phase of Clean Tech Energy project in Quebec
  • Average daily production of 1,479 boe/d with adjusted funds flow from operations of $4.2 million

Consistent with prior periods, Kakwa continued to account for 80% of corporate production. With no new drilling at Kakwa since the spring of 2020, production declined over the prior year. For the second quarter, daily production averaged 1,479 boe/d (2020: 2,058 boe/d) and for the six months ended June 30, 2021, it averaged 1,579 boe/d (2020: 2,068 boe/d).

The improvement in commodity prices over the same period last year materially improved revenue and adjusted funds flow from operations in 2021. For the quarter, petroleum and natural gas sales increased to $7.1 million from $3.4 million last year and $14.1 million year to date from $10.4 million in the prior year. The higher revenue contributed to adjusted funds flow from operations of $4.2 million (2020: $0.2 million) in the quarter and $7.1 million for the first six months of the year (2020: $2.7 million) (1).

The higher revenue also contributed to net income of $2.9 million for the quarter (2020: $2.7 million loss) and $3.8 million (2020: $117 million loss) for the first half of the year. In the prior year, the year-to-date loss reflects the impairment expense of $113 million incurred in the first quarter largely because of the lower future oil prices. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $0.5 million (2020: $0.5 million) and $0.9 million year to date (2019: $3.4 million).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing
RxSight Announces Appointments to its Board of Directors
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Convertible Notes Exchange, New Issuance and Stock Repurchase
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board