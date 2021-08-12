Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We took advantage of higher prices to reduce net debt in the first half of the year. Our net debt stands at under $2 million compared to approximately $8 million at year-end. Although capital spending has been limited to date, if prices remain strong, we could see additional drilling at Kakwa late this fall or early winter.”

He added, “During the quarter, we also began work on the carbon dioxide recycling and storage elements for the circular economy in Quebec. These are essential to reducing not only the emissions from production but also usage of our clean gas. We are planning for permits for a small-scale project to demonstrate this storage potential later this year.”

Highlights

Assessing carbon dioxide storage project as first phase of Clean Tech Energy project in Quebec

Average daily production of 1,479 boe/d with adjusted funds flow from operations of $4.2 million

Consistent with prior periods, Kakwa continued to account for 80% of corporate production. With no new drilling at Kakwa since the spring of 2020, production declined over the prior year. For the second quarter, daily production averaged 1,479 boe/d (2020: 2,058 boe/d) and for the six months ended June 30, 2021, it averaged 1,579 boe/d (2020: 2,068 boe/d).

The improvement in commodity prices over the same period last year materially improved revenue and adjusted funds flow from operations in 2021. For the quarter, petroleum and natural gas sales increased to $7.1 million from $3.4 million last year and $14.1 million year to date from $10.4 million in the prior year. The higher revenue contributed to adjusted funds flow from operations of $4.2 million (2020: $0.2 million) in the quarter and $7.1 million for the first six months of the year (2020: $2.7 million) (1).

The higher revenue also contributed to net income of $2.9 million for the quarter (2020: $2.7 million loss) and $3.8 million (2020: $117 million loss) for the first half of the year. In the prior year, the year-to-date loss reflects the impairment expense of $113 million incurred in the first quarter largely because of the lower future oil prices. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $0.5 million (2020: $0.5 million) and $0.9 million year to date (2019: $3.4 million).