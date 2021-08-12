checkAd

iSUN Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 01:45  |  21   |   |   

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company”, or “iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, today announced that it will issue second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of iSun’s website at investors.isunenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:

888-506-0062

International Live:

973-528-0011

Conference ID:

662586

Webcast URL:

Click to be directed to the Webcast

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 31st, 2021:

Domestic Replay:

877-481-4010

International Replay:

919-882-2331

Conference ID:

42507

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company has provided solar EPC services across residential, commercial & industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

iSun Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iSUN Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company”, or “iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, today announced that it will issue second quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Lenovo Group: First Quarter Results 2021/22
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Heritage Cannabis Enters Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Avicanna’s Evidence-Based Topical ...
Office Properties Income Trust Prices $350 Million of 2.400% Senior Notes Due 2027
SPECTRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Spectrum ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21iSUN Inc. Recognized as a Top Solar Contractor for 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten