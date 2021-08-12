Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org

checkAd

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) ('the Company') (http://www.wearablehealthsolutions.com/), an emerging leader in Telehealth Ready and Emergency Device technology, is featured in a updated Newsletter and detailed report from industry leading research firm, Wall Street Research™.

Wall Street Research™ (WSR) is ranked #1 in the Micro-Cap Marketplace for extensive coverage and global distribution of independent coverage, reports, corporate profiles and newsletters from micro-cap and private companies around the world. It initiates coverage on emerging companies that may offer remarkable gain potential and is reputed to possibly benefit overall shareholder engagement as it covers strategy, relevant competitive advantages, financial condition, and overall market, among other items of note.

The details of WHSI can be found at: http://wallstreetresearch.org/reports/WHSI-Profile-1.pdf and covers the unique PERS (personal emergency response systems) industry, along with a comprehensive background of the company, its market, industry competitors, competitive advantages, and its seasoned executive team.

About Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

Wearable Health Solutions is a manufacturer of personal security and/or personal emergency response systems (PERS) or medical alarm devices. Our products are designed, marketed and sold to dealers of hospitals, home healthcare, and home security, as well as for lone worker initiatives so employees that work alone or in isolation can summon assistance if their health or safety is threatened.

The Company is implementing a new product called the iHelp MAX. This device is a cellular medical alert system that operates on a 4G network. The iHelp MAX device showcases features and functionalities such as fall detection and geo-fencing (the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area). The iHelp Max 4G will be telehealth ready and will plug into multiple devices to enable remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs and bio-sensors in real-time and with historical references via Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi technology. WHSI is considering several wearable technologies (body mounted sensors that monitor and transmit biological data for healthcare purposes) as potential partners in this endeavor.

Our Management Team has over 30 years total experience in the business. With our experience in the industry and our innovative technology, WHSI is positioned as a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of wearable health devices, services and health data transmission.

www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Contact:

Wearable Health Solutions Inc.
2300 Yonge St. Suite 1600
Toronto, ONT M4P1E4
Canada
www.WearableHealthSolutions.com
855-226-4827
info@wearablehealthsolutions.com

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659297/Newsletter-Featuring-Wearable-Health ...

Disclaimer

