IGC Reports Financial Results for the June 30, 2021, Quarter

Revenue was approximately $77 thousand and $584 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the three months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, is primarily derived from our Life Sciences segment, which involves the sale of products such as cannabinol (“CBD”)-infused tinctures, gummies, and lotions. Primarily from closures due to COVID-19, revenue in our Infrastructure segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was nil.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the two quarters in 2021 and 2020 are the same at approximately $1.8 million.

Research and Development expenses are attributed to conducting the Phase 1 Alzheimer’s trial as well as product research in our Life Sciences segment. The R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, are approximately $444 thousand and approximately $222 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The expense in both quarters is mostly associated with the phase 1 Alzheimer’s clinical trial. We expect R&D expenses to increase as we increase staffing to progress to efficacy trials on Alzheimer’s patients using IGC-AD1, subject to FDA.

Other net income increased by approximately $394 thousand or 804% during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The total other income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020 is approximately $443 thousand and $49 thousand, respectively. The increase is from the forgiveness of a PPP Note that the Company secured during the pandemic.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $1.8 million or $0.04 per share, compared to approximately $1.9 million or $0.05 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Regarding Liquidity, the Company anticipates that it has adequate liquidity to carry out the Alzheimer’s related efficacy trials, though the Company expects to opportunistically raise capital as and when it can.

About IGC: IGC operates two lines of business: (i) infrastructure and (ii) life sciences. The Company is based in Potomac, Maryland, U.S.A. Social media: www.igcinc.us / www.igcpharma.com / Twitter @IGCIR

Forward-looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC’s expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC’s control. For the next several years, our success is highly correlated primarily with the successful outcome of our clinical trials and the recovery of the world and local economies following the COVID-19 pandemic, and, secondarily, on the sale of our products and services candidates. IGC may not be able to complete human trials on our investigational drug candidates, or, once conducted, the results of human trials testing may not be favorable or as anticipated. Our projections and investments anticipate stable pricing, which may not hold out over the next several years, and certain regulatory changes, specifically in states where medical cannabis has been, is, or will be legalized and the diseases which we anticipate our products will target are approved conditions for treatment or usage with cannabis/cannabinoids. We may not be able to protect our intellectual property adequately or receive patents. We may not receive regulatory approval for our products, or trials. An additional risk factor worth highlighting specifically related to patent licensing is that the patent applications we have licensed may not be granted by the USPTO, even if the Company is in full compliance with USPTO requirements. We may not have adequate resources including financial resources, to successfully conduct all requisite clinical trials, to bring a product to market, or to pay applicable maintenance fees over time. We may not be able to successfully commercialize our products even if they are successful and receive regulatory approval. Failure or delay with respect to any of the factors above could have a material adverse effect on our business, future results of operations, our stock price, and our financial condition. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, the factors described both herein and ]in IGC’s SEC filings. IGC incorporates by reference the Risk Factors identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 14, 2021, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

< Financial Tables to Follow>

India Globalization Capital, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 ($) March 31, 2021 ($) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 13,319 14,548 Accounts receivable, net 162 175 Inventory 5,476 5,478 Non-Marketable securities - 80 Deposits and advances 3,233 3,236 Total current assets 22,190 23,517 Intangible assets, net 405 407 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,704 10,840 Non-Marketable securities 11 12 Claims and advances 596 603 Operating lease asset 538 488 Total long-term assets 12,254 12,350 Total assets 34,444 35,867 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 567 476 Accrued liabilities and others 1,542 1,588 Short-term loans 3 304 Total current liabilities 2,112 2,368 Long-term loans 147 276 Other liabilities 15 15 Operating lease liability 433 405 Total non-current liabilities 595 696 Total liabilities 2,707 3,064 Commitments and Contingencies – See Note 12 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: authorized 1,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. - - Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.0001 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; 48,284,017 and 47,827,273 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. 110,528 109,720 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,860) (2,774 ) Accumulated deficit (75,931) (74,143 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,737 32,803 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 34,444 35,867

These financial statements should be read in connection with the accompanying notes on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021.

India Globalization Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except loss per share and share data)

Three months ended June 30, 2021 ($) 2020 ($) Revenue 77 584 Cost of revenue (51) (538 ) Gross Profit 26 46 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,776) (1,755 ) Research and development expenses (444) (222 ) Operating loss (2,194) (1,931 ) Impairment of investment (37) - Other income, net 443 49 Loss before income taxes (1,788) (1,882 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (1,788) (1,882 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (86) (58 ) Comprehensive loss (1,874) (1,940 ) Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic & diluted $ (0.04) $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing loss per share amounts: 47,910,866 40,189,222

These financial statements should be read in connection with the accompanying notes on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005835/en/