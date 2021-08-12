NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders of record as of September 2, 2021 are eligible to vote and attend. Proxy materials and the 2021 Annual Report will be made available to shareholders of record and will also be posted on the Company's website.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. The meeting will be held at NextGen Healthcare’s corporate headquarters located at 3525 Piedmont Road, NE Building 6, Suite 700, Atlanta, GA, 30305.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

