NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company") , the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VERB Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)



To access by phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521

International number: 1-412-317-6026

To access by webcast: A live and archived webcast will also be available.

Webcast link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146228

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, August 30, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10159398

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech .