Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $125 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 04:09  |  60   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Fulcrum. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 990,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The shares are being offered by Fulcrum pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and a related registration statement that was filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021 pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933 (and became automatically effective upon filing).

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statements. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

