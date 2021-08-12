checkAd

Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Grupo Clarín S.A. ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company")(LSE:GCLA)(BCBA:GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ("IFRS") as of June 30, 2021 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ("Ps"), unless otherwise indicated.

(*) The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) because Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), establishes that the restatement will be applied to the financial statements.

Highlights (1H21 vs. 1H20):

  • Total Revenues reached Ps. 15,519.4 million, an increase of 1.0% compared to 1H20, mainly due to higher advertising revenues in the Broadcasting and Programming segment (partially offset by lower programming revenues) and lower circulation and printing revenues in the Printing and Publishing segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached Ps. 2,605.9 million, an increase of 257.9% compared to 728.2 for 1H20, mainly driven by higher advertising revenues in Broadcasting and Programming and costs reductions in real terms greater than the decrease in revenues in the Printing and Publishing segment.
  • Grupo Clarín's Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) was 16.8% in 1H21, compared to 4.7% in 1H20.
  • Net Income for the period totaled Ps. 928.5 million, a change of -263.7% compared to a loss of Ps. 567.1 million reported in 1H20. Net Income for the period attributable to Equity Shareholders amounted Ps 914.4 million in 1H21 from a loss Ps. 345.6 million in 1H20, a change of -364.6%.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

                   
(In millions of Ps.)   

1H21

1H20

% Ch.

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

