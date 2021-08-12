Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Grupo Clarín S.A. ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company")(LSE:GCLA)(BCBA:GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 results. Figures in …

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Grupo Clarín S.A. ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company")(LSE:GCLA)(BCBA:GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ("IFRS") as of June 30, 2021 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ("Ps"), unless otherwise indicated.

(*) The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) because Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), establishes that the restatement will be applied to the financial statements.