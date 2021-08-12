Genmab Guidance Upgrade Was Expected, but Earnings Beat May Fuel Shares, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 12.08.2021, 05:44 | 49 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 05:44 | (PLX AI) – Genmab upgraded its full-year guidance as expected yesterday after market close, but the half-year earnings beat was bigger than expected and may fuel the shares today, analysts said. Genmab raised outlook for FY revenue to DKK … (PLX AI) – Genmab upgraded its full-year guidance as expected yesterday after market close, but the half-year earnings beat was bigger than expected and may fuel the shares today, analysts said. Genmab raised outlook for FY revenue to DKK … (PLX AI) – Genmab upgraded its full-year guidance as expected yesterday after market close, but the half-year earnings beat was bigger than expected and may fuel the shares today, analysts said.

Genmab raised outlook for FY revenue to DKK 7,300-7,900 million, up from DKK 6,800 - 7,500 million previously and for FY EBIT to DKK 1,500-2,400 million, up from DKK 1,000-2,000 million previously

The upgrade was expected by consensus

Genmab half year EBIT DKK 1,319 million vs. estimate DKK 880 million, with revenue DKK 3,553 million vs. estimate DKK 3,251 million

Earnings were better than expected, and the current share price doesn't reflect Genmab's strong product portfolio and pipeline, Sydbank said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock

Milestone revenue was higher than anticipated, while costs were lower: Sydbank



