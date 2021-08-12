checkAd

Genmab Guidance Upgrade Was Expected, but Earnings Beat May Fuel Shares, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Genmab upgraded its full-year guidance as expected yesterday after market close, but the half-year earnings beat was bigger than expected and may fuel the shares today, analysts said. Genmab raised outlook for FY revenue to DKK …

