Genmab Guidance Upgrade Was Expected, but Earnings Beat May Fuel Shares, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Genmab upgraded its full-year guidance as expected yesterday after market close, but the half-year earnings beat was bigger than expected and may fuel the shares today, analysts said.
- Genmab raised outlook for FY revenue to DKK 7,300-7,900 million, up from DKK 6,800 - 7,500 million previously and for FY EBIT to DKK 1,500-2,400 million, up from DKK 1,000-2,000 million previously
- The upgrade was expected by consensus
- Genmab half year EBIT DKK 1,319 million vs. estimate DKK 880 million, with revenue DKK 3,553 million vs. estimate DKK 3,251 million
- Earnings were better than expected, and the current share price doesn't reflect Genmab's strong product portfolio and pipeline, Sydbank said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock
- Milestone revenue was higher than anticipated, while costs were lower: Sydbank
