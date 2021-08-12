checkAd

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences

12.08.2021   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced a global collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH), the world’s largest hotel franchising company, to upgrade its technology infrastructure and develop and deliver new guest services across its 21 hotel brands—including Days Inn, La Quinta, Microtel, Ramada, Super 8, and Wyndham. Moving to AWS enables Wyndham to enhance business performance, reinvest approximately 45% of reduced data center operating costs, and shut down additional physical datacenters, putting it on track to achieve its goal of running 90% of its infrastructure in the cloud. The announcement is part of Wyndham’s multiyear digital transformation and investment in technology that automates hotel reservations, supports its franchisees by helping simplify operations, and enhances the guest experience across Wyndham properties globally.

Wyndham began working with AWS in 2018 when it was spun off from Wyndham Worldwide and needed to quickly stand up its own IT infrastructure. The hotel company migrated its core reservation system, property management system, and data processing platform to AWS to more easily launch new services for franchisees and guests while also improving operational efficiency. Expanding its presence in the cloud will enable Wyndham to focus on growing its core hotel franchise business—seamlessly integrating new properties into its network—while leveraging AWS’s proven global infrastructure to help meet demand where it arises post-pandemic during the peak summer travel season.

For example, Wyndham will use AWS machine learning to help optimize over 90,000 daily rate changes across its approximately 9,000 hotels to help maximize occupancy rates that vary according to factors such as location, weather, and time of year. This will benefit Wyndham franchisees by helping them identify and offer the best rates, discounts, and stay rules appropriate for the geographic market, brand, and specific hotel. In addition, Wyndham will use AWS to develop new digital services for guests to automate check-in and leverage AWS partners to deliver customized offers during hotel stays, such as recommendations on local attractions, restaurants, and entertainment.

