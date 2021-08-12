checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Comet Group: Record results achieved in the first half of 2021

Comet Group: Record results achieved in the first half of 2021

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 First half of 2021[1]

  • Net sales growth of 36.2% to CHF 248.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 182.3 million)
  • EBITDA margin expanded to 17.8% (H1 2020: 10.3%)
  • Free Cash Flow of CHF 15.3 million (H1 2020: CHF 4.5 million)
     

Outlook for second half of 2021

  • Continued post-pandemic economic recovery
  • Unprecedented growth cycle in the semiconductor sector
  • Steady recovery in automotive, aerospace and security sectors
  • Supply chain management and inventory investment offsets potential risk
  • Guidance for FY2021: net sales in the range of CHF 480 million to CHF 500 million,
    EBITDA margin between 18.0% and 20.0%


In the first six months of 2021, the Comet Group achieved record first-half net sales and EBITDA performance. The Group's primary end market, the semiconductor industry, continues its unprecedented growth cycle that began in early 2020 and accelerated in the first half of 2021 due to the continued digitalization. Further, the industrial end markets automotive, aerospace and security are on a steady recovery path, albeit at a pace that has varied from segment to segment. In addition to favorable macroeconomic trends, the Group exhibited market share gains via design and spec wins as well as thanks to the uptake of new products launched in 2020. The Group's achievements reflect a relentless focus on execution of the company's core strategies. The realignment of the X-Ray Systems (IXS) business and expansion of the geographic footprint contributed to the strong first-half results. The increasing strain on global supply chains in the current global economic recovery has had no impact on Comet's ability to meet customer demands.

