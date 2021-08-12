checkAd

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Invitation to presentation of results for Q2 and first half 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 06:30  |  19   |   |   

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will publish its results for Q2 and first half on 19 August 2021. The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.

The results will be presented in Norwegian through a live webcast followed by a Q&A session at 08:00 CET on www.leroyseafood.com. A presentation in English through webcast will be available from 12:00 CET on www.leroyseafood.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 



