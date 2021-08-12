DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG increases Funds From Operations by 15.2 % to EUR 19.4 million 12.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Strong letting performance of 122,000 sqm in the first half of 2021 includes long-term lease with Amazon for distribution hub in Leipzig

- Funds from Operations I (after taxes and before minorities) grow by 15.2 percent to EUR 19.4 million (H1 2020: EUR 16.9 million)

- Profit from rental increases to EUR 34.2 million, after EUR 33.0 million in the previous year

- After payment of the dividend of 62 euro cents per share, the NAV per share (basic) amounts to EUR 5.45 (end of 2020: EUR 5.91)

Langen, 12 August 2021. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has successfully completed the first half of 2021 despite the Corona pandemic. The company achieved a high letting performance of 122,000 sqm, including concluding a long-term lease with Amazon for a new distribution hub to be constructed with around 26,000 sqm of usable space in Leipzig.

DEMIRE also used the first half of the year to actively drive forward the strategic streamlining of its portfolio and, at the same time. The company also successfully concluded the largest single transaction in its history by acquiring the Cielo office building in Frankfurt am Main immediately after the record date. In the first half of the current financial year, the COVID 19 pandemic had a comparatively minor impact on DEMIRE's business acivities. Thanks to an active dialogue with tenants, rental income of only around EUR 2.4 million has been outstanding since the beginning of the year, which corresponds to 3.0 percent of the expected rental income for 2021. The company therefore considers itself well positioned for the future and confirms the earnings forecast for the current financial year.