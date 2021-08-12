DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Biotest AG: Biotest increases sales by 10% in the first half of 2021 12.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Increase in plasma collection centres to 25 in Europe

- Manufacturing authorization for expansion project Biotest Next Level granted

- Guidance confirmed



Dreieich, 12 August 2021. In the first half of financial year 2021, the Biotest Group recorded a revenue in the amount of €257.8 million (same period of the previous year: €234.8 million). On a half-year basis, sales are €23.0 million or 9.8 % above the figure for the same period last year. In particular, sales of the immunoglobulin Intratect(R) were significantly higher than in the previous year. Furthermore, sales of other products, such as Haemoctin(R) and Albumin were also higher compared to the first half-year of 2020.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to €-8.5 million in the first six months of financial year 2021 (same period of the previous year: €0.7 million). This includes expenses of €38.0 million for the Biotest Next Level project (same period of the previous year: €40.3 million). The decline in EBIT compared to the previous year in the Therapy segment is the result of a disproportionate increase in manufacturing costs. The reasons for the higher cost of sales ratio are primarily higher prices for plasma, increased purchase prices for consumables and supplies, and a lower-margin country and product mix compared to the previous year.

For the Biotest Group, earnings before taxes (EBT) are at €-17.8 million after €-15.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

The Biotest Group's total earnings after taxes (EAT) for the first half of 2021 amounted to €-18.2 million (same period of the previous year: €-16.7 million).

Biotest was able to continue with the expansion of its plasma collection capacity in 2021. In the second quarter, the Hungarian health authority granted the operating license for the tenth plasma collection centre in Szombathely, Hungary and beginning of July 2021 the eleventh plasmapheresis centre in Sopron, Hungary. In the second quarter, Biotest received the operating license for the fifth Czech plasmapheresis centre in Budweis, Czech Republic, from the Czech health authority SUKL. As a result, Biotest had 25 plasma collection centres in Europe by the end of July 2021. The opening of additional plasma collection centres is planned for the rest of the year