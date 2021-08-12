DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results SMA Solar Technology AG Significantly Improves Earnings in the First Half of 2021 12.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG significantly improves earnings in the first half of 2021

Overview of H1 2021:

- 6.8 GW inverter output sold (H1 2020: 7.1 GW)

- Sales of €488 million (H1 2020: €514 million)

- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to €38 million

(H1 2020: €24 million)

- Equity ratio still high at 42% (December 31, 2020: 42%)

- Managing Board confirms sales and earnings guidance for 2021 fiscal year



Niestetal, August 12, 2021 - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €38.1 million in the first half of 2021 (EBITDA margin: 7.8%; H1 2020: €24.0 million, 4.7%). The company has thus significantly increased its profitability. Between January and June 2021, the SMA Group sold inverters with an accumulated output of around 6.8 GW and generated €488.3 million in sales (H1 2020: €514.2 million). Sales were slightly lower than in the previous year because small and medium-sized businesses were still reluctant to invest in the first few months of the year due to the continuing uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, demand in the Business Solutions segment fell short of expectations and prices dropped. By contrast, the Home Solutions and Large Scale & Project Solutions segments recorded an increase in sales. The shortage of electronic components had a minor overall impact on the level of sales.

Net income increased significantly to €13.3 million (H1 2020: €2.7 million). Earnings per share thus increased to €0.38 (H1 2020: €0.08). Net cash decreased to €170.0 million (December 31, 2020: €226.0 million). This is due in particular to increased stockpiling in view of the general shortage of materials. Stockpiling supports SMA's delivery capacity for the expected positive business performance to come in the second half of 2021. At 42.4%, the equity ratio remained at the same level as at the end of the previous year (December 31, 2020: 41.8%). In addition, SMA has a credit line of €100 million from domestic banks.