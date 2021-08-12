checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Cicor exceeds previous year's results and looks positively to the future

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 07:00  |  19   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Cicor exceeds previous year's results and looks positively to the future

12-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

850cd42f-e2df-4cfe-95a8-778087dfef4a

The ongoing shortage in the market for semiconductor devices and certain other input materials poses challenges for Cicor. Due to the long process times in semiconductor production, the situation is not expected to ease until around the end of the year. On the one hand, this slows down sales growth; on the other hand, customers place longer-term orders, which, in addition to the significant recovery of the global economy, led to the striking 51 % increase in order intake of CHF 139.8 million (1st half-year 2020: CHF 92.6 million). The book-to-bill ratio reached 1.20 (1st half-year 2020: 0.85), pointing in the direction of further growth for the Cicor Group. The order reach was 8.5 months, significantly above the previous year's figure of around 7 months.

Cicor Group's focus on operational excellence and structural optimization is showing results: both EBIT margin of 5.7 % (1st half-year 2020: 3.7 %) and EBITDA margin of 9.9 % (1st half-year 2020: 8.5 %) thus not only significantly exceeded the previous year's results, they were also above the operating margins achieved before the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2019.

The tripling of net profit to CHF 5.2 million or 4.4% of sales (1st half-year 2020: CHF 1.7 million, 1.5% of sales) is mainly due to the good operating results. In addition, the favorable development of the Euro against the Swiss franc in the reporting period also contributed. Free cash flow in the first half of 2021 was negative at CHF -1.8 million (1st half-year 2020: 0.7 CHF million), because inventories of preliminary products were selectively increased to secure production. The net debt/EBITDA ratio deteriorated only slightly from 0.7 to 0.8 despite the dividend payment, while the equity ratio remained unchanged at 41.9 % (31.12.2020: 41.9 %).

Seite 1 von 4
Cicor Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Cicor exceeds previous year's results and looks positively to the future EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Half Year Results Cicor exceeds previous year's results and looks positively to the future 12-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Modern Plant Based Foods schließt Großhandelsvereinbarung mit KeHE Distributors ab.
Compleo bekennt sich zum United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Cicor übertrifft Vorjahresergebnisse und blickt positiv in die Zukunft (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Cicor übertrifft Vorjahresergebnisse und blickt positiv in die Zukunft
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre stimmen sämtlichen Anträgen zu und erfolgreicher Vollzug des Aktienkaufvertrags (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
16.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre stimmen sämtlichen Anträgen zu und erfolgreicher Vollzug des Aktienkaufvertrags
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Shareholders approve all proposals and successful completion of the share purchase agreement
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs