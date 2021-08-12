checkAd

EQS-News Press release: Leonteq launches its crypto asset offering in Germany and Austria

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES ITS CRYPTO ASSET OFFERING IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA

Zurich, 12 August 2021

Leonteq today announces that it has launched its extensive range of digital assets in Germany and Austria and that it entered into a collaboration with ICF BANK for the structuring and distribution of structured products on crypto assets.

Following the expansion of its digital asset offering in Switzerland, Leonteq is now launching its extensive range of crypto assets in Germany and Austria by offering products with Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as Aave, Algorand, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Cosmos, EOS, Ethereum Classic, Filecoin, Litecoin, Maker, Polkadot, Ripple, Stellar, Tezos and Uniswap as underlyings. Tracker certificates on these crypto assets are now available for investors as listed products on Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG (Open Market). Leonteq thus offers the largest available product universe for a total of 18 crypto assets tradeable in a securitised format for both institutional and retail investors in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

In this context, Leonteq has entered into a collaboration with ICF BANK AG, Frankfurt for the structuring and distribution of structured products on crypto assets to institutional investors in Germany and Austria.

Tino Wendisch, Head Crypto Offering at Leonteq, stated: "We are excited to further extend our crypto asset offering to the German and Austrian markets and are currently covering approximately 76% of the total market capitalization of this emerging asset class with a total of 18 crypto assets. We are proud to offer our clients such a broad underlying universe and unique investment opportunities in various themes within the crypto space such as decentralized finance, storage or blockchain technologies in a securitised format."

