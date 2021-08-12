IBA Receives Down Payment for a ProteusPLUS System in China

IBA will equip the new five-room center with four gantry treatment rooms and one fixed beam treatment room. This IBA open platform system will integrate the latest state of the art ProteusPLUS technologies such as Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS), Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) and Motion Management (interplay assessment and imaging for moving targets). The platform will be ready for DynamicARC 1 and ConformalFLASH 2 delivery modes.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 12 August, 2021 - IBA ( Ion Beam Applications SA ), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces today that it has received the first payment for a five-room ProteusPLUS* solution to be installed in China. The receipt of this payment follows the announcement earlier this year that IBA had been selected to supply this solution. The value of this contract for IBA is approximately EUR 90 million and includes a multiyear operation and maintenance agreement.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “We are delighted to add yet another center to the IBA proton therapy community as momentum continues to build globally. This new contract is the 7th ProteusPLUS solution signed in China and confirms IBA as a distinct leader in the strategically important Chinese proton therapy market. We look forward to bringing this high-quality and much needed cancer treatment to more patients across China.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

*ProteusPLUS is the brand name of Proteus235

1 DynamicARC is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently under research and development phase. It will be available for sale when regulatory clearance is received.

2 ConformalFLASH is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton FLASH irradiation solution currently under research and development phase. It will be available for sale when regulatory clearance is received.





